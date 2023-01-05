On the Calendar

Friday, Jan. 6
Bookmobile, Hamlow Elementary, 3:15 to 5 p.m.
Camp Creek general membership meeting, VFW Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Waverly Area Kiwanis meeting, Trackside, 7:30 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Davey Village Board meeting, Community Center, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Valparaiso Library Board meeting, Library, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso Village Board meeting, Senior center, 7 p.m.
Waverly City Council meeting, city offices, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
People are also reading…
Waverly VFW meeting, VFW Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Coffee group, Greenwood Public Library, 9 a.m.
Greenwood Village Board meeting, Village office, 7 p.m.