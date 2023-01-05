 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On the Calendar

Friday, Jan. 6

Bookmobile, Hamlow Elementary, 3:15 to 5 p.m.

Camp Creek general membership meeting, VFW Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Waverly Area Kiwanis meeting, Trackside, 7:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Davey Village Board meeting, Community Center, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Valparaiso Library Board meeting, Library, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso Village Board meeting, Senior center, 7 p.m.

Waverly City Council meeting, city offices, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Waverly VFW meeting, VFW Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Coffee group, Greenwood Public Library, 9 a.m.

Greenwood Village Board meeting, Village office, 7 p.m.

