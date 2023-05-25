Thursday, May 25
Bookmobile, Hamlow Elementary, 3:15 to 5 p.m.
Waverly City Council meeting, City Office Building, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Waverly Area Kiwanis meeting, Trackside, 7:30 a.m.
Monday, May 29
Ceresco Memorial Day Programs, St. Mary’s and St. Pat’s cemetery, 8:30 a.m., B-47 Memorial 9 a.m., Ceresco Legion Post 244, 10 a.m.
Greenwood Memorial Day Service, Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, 11 a.m.
Valparaiso Memorial Day Program, Valparaiso Legion Hall, 12:30 p.m.
Waverly Memorial Day Service, Rosehill Cemetery, 10 a.m.
Raymond Memorial Day Program, Oak Creek Cemetery, 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 1
Laser Tag (ages 7-12), Greenwood Public Library, 2 to 3 p.m.
Friday, June 2
Ceresco Community Garage Sales, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Laser Tag (teens), Greenwood Public Library, 5 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Ceresco Community Garage Sales, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Waverly Area Kiwanis, Trackside, 7:30 a.m.
Monday, June 5
Waverly Board of Education meeting, Central Office, 7 p.m.
building, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6
Farm Animal Bingo (ages 0-6), Greenwood Public Library, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Valparaiso Library Board meeting, Library, 6 p.m.
Raymond Village Board meeting, Raymond Fire Hall, 7 p.m.
Eagle Village Board meeting, community building, 7 p.m.
Alvo Village Board meeting, fire barn, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Story Time, Greenwood Public Library, 11 a.m.
Raymond Central school board meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 8
Life-size Hungry Hippos (ages 7-12), Greenwood Public Library, 2 to 3 p.m.
Friday, June 9
Summer Reading Program sessions, Valparaiso Public Library, 9:30 a.m.