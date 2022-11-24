 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On the Calendar

Thursday, Nov. 24

Hen Hustle Fun Run, The Wave, 8:30 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

Waverly Planning Commission meeting, city offices, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Aging Partners Christmas Open House, VFW Hall, 9 to 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Ceresco Craft Fair, Ceresco Elementary School, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 5

Mobile Food Bank, Community Foundation Building, 3 to 4 p.m.

Waverly Parks and Rec board meeting, city offices, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Hallmark the Village, Ceresco American Legion Club, 5 p.m.

Santa Express and Christmas Tree Lighting, Community Foundation Building, 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Grinch Fest Pajama Party, Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department, 6 to 10 p.m.

