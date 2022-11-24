On the Calendar

Thursday, Nov. 24
Hen Hustle Fun Run, The Wave, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 28
Waverly Planning Commission meeting, city offices, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Aging Partners Christmas Open House, VFW Hall, 9 to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Ceresco Craft Fair, Ceresco Elementary School, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
Mobile Food Bank, Community Foundation Building, 3 to 4 p.m.
Waverly Parks and Rec board meeting, city offices, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Hallmark the Village, Ceresco American Legion Club, 5 p.m.
Santa Express and Christmas Tree Lighting, Community Foundation Building, 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Grinch Fest Pajama Party, Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department, 6 to 10 p.m.