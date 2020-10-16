Offensive struggles lead to 14-6 road setback for Mustangs

MALCOLM – The offensive struggles continue for the Raymond Central football team and it led to a 14-6 road loss at the hands of the Malcolm Clippers last Friday.

After starting the season with four wins, the Mustangs have scored a total of 15 points over their last three games leading to 1-2 record.

The Mustangs scored first on a 40-yard scoring pass from junior quarterback Conner Kreikemeier to junior receiver Travis Nelson. The PAT was no good and the Mustang lead remained 6-0.

The home team answered the score with one of their own and converted on the PAT, resulting in a 7-6 halftime lead.

The only points of the second half came on a 3-yard touchdown run by the Clippers.

The Mustangs struggled to run the football, managing just 68 yards on 17 carries. Conner Kreikemeier led the team with 38 yards on just six carries.

Two lost fumbles hurt the Mustangs.

The Mustangs were able to pass for 195 yards on 14-of-21 passing. Kreikemeier completed 9-of-14 for 119 yards and backup signal caller Rylan Stover added 76 passing yards on 5-of-7 passing.

Nelson had a career night, catching nine balls for 145 yards and a touchdown.