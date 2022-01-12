New Waverly fire truck makes debut

WAVERLY – The future of Waverly Fire and Rescue arrived as an early Christmas present when it made its public debut at the Waverly Community Center on Dec. 22.
A new fire truck, called Waverly 30, parked before dozens of children who had been waiting in the cold to greet the truck’s precious cargo, Santa Claus.
Santa climbed down the stairs and entered the community center to take photos with the children, but the fire truck stayed parked out front, on display for interested attendees to explore the countless high-tech fixtures covering nearly every inch.
Waverly 30 is almost two years in the making, of trips to Pierce’s headquarters in Appleton, Wis., of manufacturing, and now of training the fire and rescue personnel on how to operate it.
The new truck hasn’t been used on a call yet, and Fire Chief Jared Rains said it likely won’t be in service until the winter roads are more manageable. But that will give his squad plenty of time to get familiar with all of the new gadgets and technology that the truck comes equipped with.
The amount of light on Waverly 30 compared to Waverly 32 – the engine being replaced – is substantial. While 32 relies on halogen lights and strobes, 30 is equipped with dozens of lights fixed on all sides of the truck, behind handles and underneath steps.
“The biggest safety thing out there is when we’re working on an incident and it’s really dark,” Rains said. “Now we can turn everything on and be able to see what’s going on and work better and safely.”
He said on one evening in late December, his crew was washing the department’s other vehicles, using only light from Waverly 30 and its massive lighting tower that produces more than 100,000 lumens of LED brightness.
“It was just like it was the middle of daytime,” Rains said. “I mean, it’s ridiculous the amount of light we have on this.”
The new truck also doubles the crew’s storage capacity, which is aided by the absence of a manual water pump panel in the cabin. Older fire trucks house interior pump panels, but Waverly 30 has an exterior, automatic pump panel on the driver’s side. Without an interior pump panel, firefighters have more room to spread out and store other life-saving equipment.
“The goal was, if we’re out on the interstate and we have a full crew and we get a multiple-car accident, theoretically, with a full crew, I can still stick somebody on a backboard in here until I get another ambulance in,” Rains said. “So we have plenty of room. Guys aren’t walking all over each other.”
Other flashy new features on Waverly 30 include multiple 360-degree cameras, a headset communications system and three easily visible Arrow Stick lights that can direct traffic on roadside stops.
The truck’s design is the result of three days of poring over an extensive list of equipment options that dictates every last detail, from where the ladders are stored, to whether the storage compartment doors open up or out.
“You name it, there’s thousands and thousands of options,” Rains said.
The custom design process was not without a hefty price tag. Rains said after all hoses and other equipment is installed, the total cost will hit $800,000. That sum is paid for by a bond fund from the Waverly Rural Fire District.
But he thinks the truck’s impact on Waverly Fire and Rescue and the 95 square miles that the department covers will be more than worth the cost to taxpayers.
“It’s huge,” Rains said. “It’s going to allow us to grow even more and be able to do a better and safer job.”
Waverly Fire and Rescue purchased Waverly 32 in 1996, which Rains said is a typical lifespan for a fire truck. His crew will continue to use it until it sells.
“It’s a hell of a truck, it’s served us really well,” he said.
But once it’s gone, Waverly 30 will become the department’s flagship truck.
“I have a feeling you’ll see it for 20-plus years here in Waverly,” he said.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.