New Waverly fire truck makes debut

“The biggest safety thing out there is when we’re working on an incident and it’s really dark,” Rains said. “Now we can turn everything on and be able to see what’s going on and work better and safely.”

He said on one evening in late December, his crew was washing the department’s other vehicles, using only light from Waverly 30 and its massive lighting tower that produces more than 100,000 lumens of LED brightness.

“It was just like it was the middle of daytime,” Rains said. “I mean, it’s ridiculous the amount of light we have on this.”

The new truck also doubles the crew’s storage capacity, which is aided by the absence of a manual water pump panel in the cabin. Older fire trucks house interior pump panels, but Waverly 30 has an exterior, automatic pump panel on the driver’s side. Without an interior pump panel, firefighters have more room to spread out and store other life-saving equipment.

“The goal was, if we’re out on the interstate and we have a full crew and we get a multiple-car accident, theoretically, with a full crew, I can still stick somebody on a backboard in here until I get another ambulance in,” Rains said. “So we have plenty of room. Guys aren’t walking all over each other.”