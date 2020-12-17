Neuhalfen reflects on time as council member

WAVERLY – After 13 years, the Waverly City Council has become like family to Chad Neuhalfen.
He said over time the council members learn the ebb and flow of how each other operates through working together, understanding each other’s views and cultivating solutions to issues all stemming from each other’s passion for Waverly.
“If you live in the community, you take pride in your community,” Neuhalfen said. “You know, that’s probably the biggest thing for the majority of the guys (on the council).”
Neuhalfen made the decision to leave based on not being able to commit as much time as he previously was able to devote.
Three and a half years ago, Neuhalfen received a promotion at the Lincoln Airport. The job as facilities and maintenance superintendent pushed Neuhalfen’s schedule from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. originally to 6:30 a.m. until about 5 p.m.
Prior to the promotion, Neuhalfen was able to stop by the city office when he ended his shift with the airport in the afternoon. But now, he no longer has that luxury.
“I just felt that work was taking more of my time so I had less city time,” Neuhalfen said. “I felt guilty that I didn’t have as much time to put towards city stuff.”
Neuhalfen was an employee at NEBCO Inc. when he first moved to Waverly with his wife Gina in 1996. Three weeks into being a Waverly resident, Neuhalfen found an advertisement for a mechanic position at the airport. In his 24 years at the airport, Neuhalfan has worked as a mechanic, foreman and now superintendent.
The couple has two children – Madison, 22, and Cole, 17. Neuhalfen said the family enjoys spending time together, camping and being social.
Neuhalfen and Mayor Mike Werner informed The Waverly News of their planned departure from the city council in December of 2019. Werner was elected in 2008 shortly after Neuhalfen had been appointed in 2007.
Since the two have worked together for 12 years, Neuhalfen describes Werner as a part of the family. Werner said he has always admired Neuhalfen’s ability to explore an issue before making a decision.
“He wasn’t one to make a quick decision,” Werner said. “He always wanted to mull it over, like kind of hear from more people and think about it a little bit.”
Werner also appreciated how Waverly residents were always reaching out to Neuhalfen with questions or issues. And when Neuhalfen received these emails he would always respond by asking those reaching out to give him a call or meet in person. That’s just the way he prefers to do things.
“To me, 99% of the time they were at ease then after you talk to them explain it and everything, rather than hearing hearsay and stuff like that,” Neuhalfen said. “I enjoyed that part.”
Communication and keeping an open mind is also what he advises the current and new council members to focus on. Reaching out and discussing the issues in order to come to a solution, is important.
“To me, the No. 1 thing is just communication,” he said.
Neuhalfen is proud of the accomplishments the council has made while he’s been on it including the pavement of Bluff Road, the establishment of the quiet zone and the development of Lawson Park.
But most importantly, he’s gratified by all the past and current council members he has been able to work with.
“I’m proud that we have had a great group of guys even from former council members that I worked with up to the current new ones that just got elected,” Neuhalfen said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!