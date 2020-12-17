Neuhalfen reflects on time as council member

WAVERLY – After 13 years, the Waverly City Council has become like family to Chad Neuhalfen.

He said over time the council members learn the ebb and flow of how each other operates through working together, understanding each other’s views and cultivating solutions to issues all stemming from each other’s passion for Waverly.

“If you live in the community, you take pride in your community,” Neuhalfen said. “You know, that’s probably the biggest thing for the majority of the guys (on the council).”

Neuhalfen made the decision to leave based on not being able to commit as much time as he previously was able to devote.

Three and a half years ago, Neuhalfen received a promotion at the Lincoln Airport. The job as facilities and maintenance superintendent pushed Neuhalfen’s schedule from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. originally to 6:30 a.m. until about 5 p.m.

Prior to the promotion, Neuhalfen was able to stop by the city office when he ended his shift with the airport in the afternoon. But now, he no longer has that luxury.

“I just felt that work was taking more of my time so I had less city time,” Neuhalfen said. “I felt guilty that I didn’t have as much time to put towards city stuff.”