Nebraska man gets 15-20 years in prison after fifth DUI

PLATTSMOUTH – A 44-year-old Omaha man found guilty of fifth-offense drunken driving has been sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison.

Wilbur L. Jackson also was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident, second-offense reckless driving, false reporting, driving without an interlock device and refusal to submit to a breath test.

A Cass County sheriff’s deputy learned that a Dodge Charger had struck a Toyota on U.S. Highway 34 near Elmwood, Nebraska, about 11 a.m. Feb. 3. The collision caused the Toyota, driven by a 68-year-old woman, to leave the road and enter a cornfield.

The deputy soon spotted a Charger with front-end damage being driven by Jackson near Eagle, Nebraska, according to an affidavit filed in Cass County. The license plate of the Charger matched the one described by witnesses to the crash.

Jackson, who had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, told the deputy that he thought he was near Omaha and the time was about 6 p.m. He refused to take a breath test but later was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .239, nearly three times the legal limit.

Jackson must serve at least seven and one-half years in prison before being eligible for parole. His driver’s license was revoked for 15 years. He was given credit for 323 days in jail.