LINCOLN – The Nebraska Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) met for their annual State Leadership Conference April 2-4 in the Lincoln Haymarket area.

Nearly 1,100 students and advisers from 90 Nebraska schools attended the conference to grow their leadership skills, celebrate their accomplishments from the past year, and prepare for their future careers. Melvin Adams was the keynote speaker for the event. His message focused on resilience and never letting one’s circumstances prevent them achieving their dreams.