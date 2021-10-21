Mustangs take fourth place in Capitol Conference

After losing to Arlington on the road a week prior, the Raymond Central Volleyball Team defeated the Eagles at home in the first round of the Capitol Conference Tournament 25-13, 25-14, and 25-13.

“We definitely focused on ball control and tempo,” Raymond Central Coach Andrea Rockemann said. “That’s been kind of our staple this year, so when we have been successful, that has been one of the main reasons why. We also really focused on getting touches on their two outside attackers. They have two really strong outside attackers and we did a good job keying on them.”

In the first set, Arlington jumped out to a 3-2 lead over the Mustangs. That changed when Emaree Harris and Hannah Kile picked up kills to put Raymond Central up 5-3.

The lead was stretched out to 17-11 for the Mustangs as they continued to build upon it. Kile closed the set out with a kill to give Raymond Central a 13-point win.

There was no holding back by the Mustangs in the second set as they jumped out to a 5-2 lead with an ace by Leslie Bos. Kile would dump the ball over on a second touch that caught the Eagles off guard and made the score 17-12.