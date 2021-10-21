Mustangs take fourth place in Capitol Conference

After losing to Arlington on the road a week prior, the Raymond Central Volleyball Team defeated the Eagles at home in the first round of the Capitol Conference Tournament 25-13, 25-14, and 25-13.
“We definitely focused on ball control and tempo,” Raymond Central Coach Andrea Rockemann said. “That’s been kind of our staple this year, so when we have been successful, that has been one of the main reasons why. We also really focused on getting touches on their two outside attackers. They have two really strong outside attackers and we did a good job keying on them.”
In the first set, Arlington jumped out to a 3-2 lead over the Mustangs. That changed when Emaree Harris and Hannah Kile picked up kills to put Raymond Central up 5-3.
The lead was stretched out to 17-11 for the Mustangs as they continued to build upon it. Kile closed the set out with a kill to give Raymond Central a 13-point win.
There was no holding back by the Mustangs in the second set as they jumped out to a 5-2 lead with an ace by Leslie Bos. Kile would dump the ball over on a second touch that caught the Eagles off guard and made the score 17-12.
The score was even with Arlington in the third set when Harris earned a kill making it 4-3 in favor of Raymond Central. From that point on, the Mustangs never trailed and a kill by Kenna Gehle closed the set and match out.
Two underclassmen who stepped up in the match were Madelyn Lubischer and Quincy Cotter. Cotter finished the night with five kills and two digs, while Lubischer recorded four kills, two aces, and a block.
“I think at this point in the season they have matured a lot and they are very aggressive,” Rockemann said. “They just have great athleticism and great energy, and to be able to compete at their age with this group of seniors we have is a testament to their heart and passion.”
Harris led the team with 12 kills in the match, while Makenna Gehle had five, and Stachura had four. Picking up five aces was Bos, Hannah Kile had 30 assists, and Autumn Haislet had 19 digs.
With the win, the Mustangs had to travel to Syracuse and take on the Class C-1 No. 5 Rockets.
Out of the gate, Raymond Central struggled losing 25-11. The Mustangs were much more competitive in the final two sets, but still lost 25-22 and 25-17.
Earning nine kills to lead her team was freshman Quincy Cotter. Harris finished the match with eight kills, Gehle had seven, Lubischer had two, and Stachura had one.
Haislet recorded 17 digs, while Kile had 14 digs and three assists.
At home on Oct. 16, Raymond Central hosted Douglas County West in the third and fourth place match. For the second time on the year, the Mustangs lost to the Falcons, this time in a five-set heartbreaker 29-27, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, and 13-15.
In the deciding set, DC West jumped out to a 6-3 lead when a two hits call and a kill by Gehle made it 6-5 in favor of the Falcons. With the score 14-12, Cotter earned a kill, but then DC West would win on the next point on a shot in the net that fell for a kill and gave them a two-point win.
Harris had one of her better outings of the season, finishing with 24 kills and three blocks. Gehle had eight kills, Lubischer recorded seven, Stachura had six, Kile had three, and Adelyn Heiss and Haislet had one.
The Mustangs had a road game against Class D No. 1 Mead on Oct. 19. Their regular season home finale is against Conestoga on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.