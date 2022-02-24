Mustangs season ends with loss to Crusaders

LINCOLN- A rough second half spelled trouble for the Raymond Central girls basketball team against Lincoln Christian at the C1-4 Subdistrict Tournament at Lincoln Lutheran on Feb. 14. The Mustangs stuck with the Crusaders for two quarters but fell off in the second half in a 69-44 defeat.
“We played head to head with them for the first two quarters and the score was 30-31 at half time,” Raymond Central Head Coach Jeff White said. “Unfortunately we had eight turnovers in the third quarter and went cold shooting going 0-5 on two pointers and 0-3 on three pointers. The only scoring in the third quarter for us came from two of six free throws.”
Out of the gate, Rachel Potter was able to knock down a three in the corner for Raymond Central to put them up 3-2. They kept that one-point lead at 13-12 heading to the second quarter.
The first points of the quarter came on a three from Madelyn Lubischer that stretched the Mustangs lead to 16-12.
Raymond Central was able to keep up with Lincoln Christian in the second with three-pointers. Triples from Taylor Oldfield and Potter kept the Mustangs in the game, but they still trailed the Crusaders 31-30 at halftime.
The biggest blow in Raymond Central’s chances of upsetting Lincoln Christian was dealt when they only scored two points in the third quarter. During that same stretch, the Crusaders had 19 points and increased their lead out to 50-32.
A Quincy Cotter rebound and layup and a Lubischer three-pointer helped get the Mustangs offense going once again in the fourth with 12 points. In the end, it wasn’t enough to slow down a hot shooting Lincoln Christian offense who scored 19 points.
Lubischer paced Raymond Central’s offense with 14 points and Cotter was also in double figures with 11 points. In her final game, Potter scored eight points, Oldfield dropped in seven, Hannah Kile had three, and Makenna Gehle finished with one point.
The Mustangs finish the season with a record of 12-9. This is the first winning record for Raymond Central since the 2015-2016 season.
“These girls have been through the ringer the last couple of years with a head coaching change right before the start of the 20/21 season,” White said. “I feel the girls did a good job embracing our motion offense and implementing man to man defense and full court pressure defense.”