Mustangs season ends with loss to Crusaders

LINCOLN- A rough second half spelled trouble for the Raymond Central girls basketball team against Lincoln Christian at the C1-4 Subdistrict Tournament at Lincoln Lutheran on Feb. 14. The Mustangs stuck with the Crusaders for two quarters but fell off in the second half in a 69-44 defeat.

“We played head to head with them for the first two quarters and the score was 30-31 at half time,” Raymond Central Head Coach Jeff White said. “Unfortunately we had eight turnovers in the third quarter and went cold shooting going 0-5 on two pointers and 0-3 on three pointers. The only scoring in the third quarter for us came from two of six free throws.”

Out of the gate, Rachel Potter was able to knock down a three in the corner for Raymond Central to put them up 3-2. They kept that one-point lead at 13-12 heading to the second quarter.

The first points of the quarter came on a three from Madelyn Lubischer that stretched the Mustangs lead to 16-12.

Raymond Central was able to keep up with Lincoln Christian in the second with three-pointers. Triples from Taylor Oldfield and Potter kept the Mustangs in the game, but they still trailed the Crusaders 31-30 at halftime.