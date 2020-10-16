 Skip to main content
Mustangs run at conference meet in Omaha
OMAHA – The Raymond Central cross country teams ran in Omaha on an unseasonably warm afternoon on Oct. 8 while competing in the annual Capitol Conference Cross Country Meet.

Freshman Sophia Schultz led a trio of Mustangs at the meet in Omaha. She finished with a time of 24:48, good enough for 22nd place.

Other Mustang finishers included Lizabeth Hoyt (41st, 41:52) and Ruby Steele (42nd, 42:57).

Logan Parde led the boys team with a 42nd place performance after completing the course with a time of 22:47.

Other Mustang varsity finishers included Cameron Schultz (44th, 23:31), Antonio Steele (47th, 25:31), Ethan Norlen (49th, 46:02) and Joey White (50th, 26:11).

