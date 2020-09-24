Mustangs run at Bennington Invitational

BENNINGTON – Four Raymond Central cross country athletes competed at the annual Bennington Invitational on a good day to run on Sept. 17.

The girls team was led by senior Faith Welton who crossed the finish line in 24th place with a time of 24:13.

Freshman Sophia Schultz also ran at the meet and finished 29th with a time of 25:03.

The boys team was led by sophomore Cameron Schultz who finished 48th at the meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 21:05.

Senior Logan Parde also competed at the meet and finished 55th with a time of 21:59.