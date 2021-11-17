Mustangs return lots of experience heading into this season

RAYMOND- After going 6-15 a year ago, the Raymond Central Boys Basketball Team is ready to make the jump and be even more competitive this year. They have every right to be excited about this season, as the Mustangs return everyone but two players from last year and a majority of their scoring.
“My expectations for this season are high, considering we return the vast majority of our scoring, Raymond Central Head Coach Andrew Placke said. “We are more experienced, and this is a group that worked hard over the summer. If we can find the right line-ups within our team and work together, we can achieve the success that has been missing from Raymond for a while now.”
The team will be returning three players who averaged double figures in terms of points last season. They are Andrew Otto, Eli White, and Isaak Fredrickson.
Otto was the leader of the group scoring 11.8 points a game. He also pulled in 6.1 defensive rebounds per contest and 2.3 offensive boards.
Behind him was Fredrickson who scored 11.4 points a game and had 1.6 steals per game. He was also tough down low on defense, averaging three rebounds a game and 1.3 assists a game.
Coming in with 10.6 points a game was Eli White. His 2.6 assists per game leads all returning players and he also averaged 1.3 steals per contest.
“I am expecting a lot out of the three returning starters in Eli White, Andrew Otto, and Isaak Fredrickson,” Placke said. “They spent a ton of time in the gym and weight room to get better. Eli and Isaak have played a lot of ball over the past few years through school and AAU teams so a lot will be placed on them to lead us in many situations. We have lots of underclassmen, even a couple of freshmen, who can step up and help at times throughout the long season as well though.”
With tough matchups with Yutan who was the Class C-2 State Runner-Up’s a season ago and Ashland-Greenwood who looks to be tough at full strength this year, the Mustangs will have to stay disciplined throughout the course of the year. It’s important to remember that this group looks to be talented, but will have to figure out how they translate that talent into victories.
“The keys to success are pretty simple,” Placke said. “Are we willing to make the right play instead of the selfish play? We have more talent and shooting than RC has had in years, but we still need to consistently trust each other to make those plays instead of thinking we need to do it all ourselves. Playing disciplined, team ball will be really important for us. We will also struggle to stay in games if our attention to detail does not improve from last year.”
All in all, it looks like this season could have the potential to be a good one for Raymond Central Boys Basketball. Only time will tell if this group can mesh together and find the winning formula they long desired.