Mustangs push win streak up to five games

RAYMOND – Stacking victories together is exactly what the Raymond Central girls basketball team continues to do with victories over Louisville 38-23 on Feb. 8 at home and 69-39 against Fort Calhoun on Feb. 11 on the road.

In their final home contest against Louisville, the Mustangs started the game out with some tough defense as they held the Lions to just three points. Three-pointers from Rachel Potter and Makenna Gehle gave Raymond Central their first lead and helped them go up 8-3 after the first.

To kick off the second, Gehle remained hot from three with another triple that put the Mustangs up by eight points. Going into halftime, Raymond Central was in front 16-10.

The defense continued to play a big factor for the Mustangs as they held Louisville to five points in the third. Seven points from Raymond Central helped them to increase their lead to 23-15 going to the final frame.

Madelyn Lubischer started the third quarter off by knocking down a three. This jumpstarted the Mustang offense, which finished with 15 points in the quarter and helped them win by 15 points.