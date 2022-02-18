Mustangs push win streak up to five games

RAYMOND – Stacking victories together is exactly what the Raymond Central girls basketball team continues to do with victories over Louisville 38-23 on Feb. 8 at home and 69-39 against Fort Calhoun on Feb. 11 on the road.
In their final home contest against Louisville, the Mustangs started the game out with some tough defense as they held the Lions to just three points. Three-pointers from Rachel Potter and Makenna Gehle gave Raymond Central their first lead and helped them go up 8-3 after the first.
To kick off the second, Gehle remained hot from three with another triple that put the Mustangs up by eight points. Going into halftime, Raymond Central was in front 16-10.
The defense continued to play a big factor for the Mustangs as they held Louisville to five points in the third. Seven points from Raymond Central helped them to increase their lead to 23-15 going to the final frame.
Madelyn Lubischer started the third quarter off by knocking down a three. This jumpstarted the Mustang offense, which finished with 15 points in the quarter and helped them win by 15 points.
Raymond Central came up with 16 steals in the contest, compared to just six recorded by Louisville. Four blocks were also picked up by the Mustangs.
Lubischer was the only player in double figures for Raymond Central with 11 points. Scoring seven points apiece were Potter and Gehle, Olivia Svoboda recorded six points, Hannah Kile, Quincy Cotter and Bailey Grant had two points and Taylor Oldfield finished with one point.
In Raymond Central’s road matchup with Fort Calhoun, the Mustangs wasted no time jumping out to a 10-0 advantage after a three from Cotter. That lead was increased to 13 points at 18-5 by the end of the first period.
In the second quarter, Hannah Kile, Lubischer and Oldfield were all able to hit three-pointers that pushed Raymond Central’s edge out to 39-19 at the half.
Out of the break, Gehle hit a three-pointer that pushed the lead out 42-19. Later on, Cotter scored on a layup off a turnover that made the score 48-21.
With one quarter remaining, the Mustangs had built a 54-24 advantage over Fort Calhoun.
The fourth quarter was the most evenly played eight minutes between the two squads. Both teams ended up scoring 15 points, keeping Raymond Central’s lead at 30 points.
Pacing the Mustangs with 15 points in the win was Potter and Lubischer. Oldfield and Cotter were also in double figures with 10 points, Madelynn Peterson and Gehle scored six, Kile dropped in five and Madysen Ayres and Jacey Hofpar finished with one point.
Raymond Central took part in the C1-4 Subdistrict Tournament at Lincoln Lutheran this past week. They took on Lincoln Christian on Feb. 14 in order to play Class C-1 No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran on Feb. 15. If Raymond Central were to win those games they would play the winner of Class C-1 No. 5 Malcolm and Milford for the Subdistrict title at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.