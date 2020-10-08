Mustangs play three games in four days

LOUISVILLE – The Raymond Central softball team played three games in four days to end the regular season last week.

The week started with a wild record-setting 17-11 home loss to Arlington on Sept. 28.

The Mustangs committed a school record 13 errors and the Eagles had 30 baserunners in the seven inning game.

The loss spoiled a huge game at the plate from senior Calleigh Osmera.

The RC pitcher finished with two hits including a home run and a career-high five RBI while leading the Mustangs at the plate.

Junior leadoff Sierra Springer reached base four times and scored three runs.

Sophomore Lizzie Potter added two hits including a double and scored two runs for the home team.

Osmera pitched all seven inning and allowed 14 hits and 17 runs, but amazingly only one of the runs were earned.

Unfortunately for the Mustangs, the defensive woes continued on Tuesday night when they took to the road to take on Freeman.