Mustangs play three games in four days

LOUISVILLE – The Raymond Central softball team played three games in four days to end the regular season last week.
The week started with a wild record-setting 17-11 home loss to Arlington on Sept. 28.
The Mustangs committed a school record 13 errors and the Eagles had 30 baserunners in the seven inning game.
The loss spoiled a huge game at the plate from senior Calleigh Osmera.
The RC pitcher finished with two hits including a home run and a career-high five RBI while leading the Mustangs at the plate.
Junior leadoff Sierra Springer reached base four times and scored three runs.
Sophomore Lizzie Potter added two hits including a double and scored two runs for the home team.
Osmera pitched all seven inning and allowed 14 hits and 17 runs, but amazingly only one of the runs were earned.
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, the defensive woes continued on Tuesday night when they took to the road to take on Freeman.
The Falcons took advantage of seven Mustang errors and were able to record the 12-1 five inning victory. Senior Lauren Prososki finished with the teams only hit, scoring Sierra Springer with the team’s lone run.
Osmera allowed just six hits, but was plagued by seven errors and of the 12 runs she allowed, just two were earned.
The Mustangs endured another setback against Cass County Central on the road on Oct. 1 to end the regular season.
The Mustangs fell behind 11-0 after two innings and were defeated in four innings by a score of 14-4.
Five more errors proved costly for the Mustangs.
Rachel Potter and Sierra Springer powered a limited Mustang offensive attack.
Potter finished 2-for-3 with a double and her fourth home run of the season.
Springer finished 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Lizzie Potter reached base twice and stole two bases.
Osmera and freshman Cali Springer were tagged for 10 hits and 14 runs in a combined four innings.
The Mustangs began play in the Class C-4 sub-district play in West Point on Monday. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
