Mustangs look to improve from a year of change in 2021-2022

To say that the 2021-2022 season was hard for the Raymond Central girls basketball team would be an understatement. First, they had to deal with the effects of Covid-19 and all those mandates, and then they had a head coaching change days before the start of the regular season.
“Last year was a challenging year for our girls basketball program with COVID, Lancaster County’s ban on indoor contact sports just as practices were getting underway and a head varsity coaching change just days before our first game,” Raymond Central Girls Basketball Coach Jeff White said. “I was the junior high girls coach and was asked to step in as the interim head coach. I told the girls I don’t know if I’m here for a day, a week, a month, or the season but I will give you a 100% while I’m here, and if you do the same we will make progress throughout the season.”
Despite finishing with a 4-16 record, Raymond Central picked up wins in three out of the team’s final seven games. A positive finish like that will hopefully carry over into this season for an experienced Mustang squad.
“Starting the year off without the interruption of practice and coaching change is sure to help,” White said. “For the older girls, they are now familiar with our offense and defense so it’s not throwing totally new things at them. We can now build on the foundation that we laid last year.”
Another great addition to this year’s squad is the assistant coach Jenna Winfrey. She started as an English Language Art Teacher at Raymond Central this year and also was a college basketball player at Concordia University.
Her experience as a post player inside the successful Bulldog program will undoubtedly help develop the Mustangs down low presence.
“I’m also excited to bring into our program Coach Jenna Winfrey,” White said. “She played high school and select summer basketball in addition to playing basketball for Concordia University in Seward. She played in the post and has a great understanding of the game. She is going to help us develop an inside game, something our program has been lacking for years.”
According to White, they have several players who should make an impact on the court for them this year. They include Madelyn Lubischer, Emaree Harris, Hanna Kile, Rachel Potter, and MaKenna Gehle.
The team’s leading scorer from last year was Madelyn Lubischer. She averaged 7.2 points a game as a freshman and looks to keep improving upon that stat line this year.
“Madelyn Lubischer, a sophomore started for us as a freshman after our first few games of last season,” White said. “She has a great court sense, is quick, and is an extremely intense defensive player. She played for Lincoln Lasers over the summer and is a true competitor.”
Raymond Central looks to be in a much better position heading into this year, than where they were at a season ago. After a good summer and start to practices this week for the Mustangs the sky looks to be the limit on how successful they can be.
“With just a few practices under our belt I can already tell the girls are ready to enter this season where they left off last year,” White said. “We had some success this summer in our team camps and I look forward to carrying that success into this season.”