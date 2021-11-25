Mustangs look to improve from a year of change in 2021-2022

To say that the 2021-2022 season was hard for the Raymond Central girls basketball team would be an understatement. First, they had to deal with the effects of Covid-19 and all those mandates, and then they had a head coaching change days before the start of the regular season.

“Last year was a challenging year for our girls basketball program with COVID, Lancaster County’s ban on indoor contact sports just as practices were getting underway and a head varsity coaching change just days before our first game,” Raymond Central Girls Basketball Coach Jeff White said. “I was the junior high girls coach and was asked to step in as the interim head coach. I told the girls I don’t know if I’m here for a day, a week, a month, or the season but I will give you a 100% while I’m here, and if you do the same we will make progress throughout the season.”

Despite finishing with a 4-16 record, Raymond Central picked up wins in three out of the team’s final seven games. A positive finish like that will hopefully carry over into this season for an experienced Mustang squad.