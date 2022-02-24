Mustangs knock off Warriors to close out the regular season

RAYMOND- In their season finale at home, the Raymond Central boys basketball team was able to close out the regular season with a 58-41 victory over Class B Schuyler on Feb. 18. The Mustangs had nine steals, three blocks, and shot 47% from the field in the win.

Raymond Central was able to get off to a terrific 4-0 start in the first quarter after Andrew Otto knocked down a three. An Austin Keifer steal and layup and a layup in transition by Josh White gave the Mustangs a 14-9 edge after one-quarter of action.

The defense continued to lead the way for Raymond Central in the second quarter as they held the Warriors to seven points. Another 14 points put up by the Mustangs increased their advantage to 28-16 at halftime.

Eli White kept the offense rolling for Raymond Central in the third with a layup off a turnover that pushed the lead out to 41-26. With one quarter remaining, the Mustangs were up on Schuyler 43-27.

The final frame was very evenly played between the two squads. Even with the Warriors putting up their best offensive quarter with 14 points, Raymond Central was still able to outscore them with 15 points.