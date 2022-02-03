Mustangs knock off Raiders second time around

RAYMOND- After suffering a three-game losing streak that put them below .500 on the year, the Raymond Central girls basketball team was able to get back in the win column on Jan. 27 with a win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at home 45-30 in the consultation game of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. The victory was even sweeter due to the fact that the Raiders had beaten them just a week prior.

This time around the Mustangs had a much better offensive start to the game than the first time. They scored 13 points and were up by seven at 13-6 after the first.

Even when the offense for Raymond Central slowed down with six points in the second, their defense was there to bail them out. They held the Raiders to just two points in the quarter and had built a 17-8 lead at halftime.

Out of the break, the Mustangs had their best offensive quarter with 15 points in the third. They followed that up with 11 points in the fourth as they cruised to the 15 point victory.