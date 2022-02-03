Mustangs knock off Raiders second time around

RAYMOND- After suffering a three-game losing streak that put them below .500 on the year, the Raymond Central girls basketball team was able to get back in the win column on Jan. 27 with a win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at home 45-30 in the consultation game of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. The victory was even sweeter due to the fact that the Raiders had beaten them just a week prior.
This time around the Mustangs had a much better offensive start to the game than the first time. They scored 13 points and were up by seven at 13-6 after the first.
Even when the offense for Raymond Central slowed down with six points in the second, their defense was there to bail them out. They held the Raiders to just two points in the quarter and had built a 17-8 lead at halftime.
Out of the break, the Mustangs had their best offensive quarter with 15 points in the third. They followed that up with 11 points in the fourth as they cruised to the 15 point victory.
Senior leader Rachel Potter led Raymond Central with 14 points in the contest. Not far behind her was Madelyn Lubischer with 13 points, dropping in five points was Taylor Oldfield, Quincy Cotter and Hannah Kile both scored four, Olivia Svoboda finished with three, and Kenna Gehle had two points.
Earlier in the week on Jan. 24, Raymond Central took on Louisville at home in the quarterfinals of the Capitol Conference Tournament. They were upset by the sixth-seeded Lions 47-32.
The game started well for the Mustangs who led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter. A big reason for that was a three-pointer from Potter late in the quarter.
Louisville flipped the script in the second quarter by outscoring Raymond Central 16-13. At halftime, the game was deadlocked at 22-22.
The third played a huge factor in the final result of the contest. The Lions erupted for 17 points and held the Mustangs to just four points.
Eight more points by the Lions in the fourth and just six points put up by Raymond Central made it a 15 point game in the end.
The only player in double figures with 14 points was Lubischer for the Mustangs. Potter finished with three points and Leslie Bos, Kile, Cotter, and Bailey Grant all recorded two points.
Raymond Central is now 8-8 on the year and played Conestoga at home on February 1. They play at Nebraska City at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3.