Mustangs improve to 4-0

FORT CALHOUN – The Raymond Central Mustangs improved to 4-0 on the year with another dominating win on the road.
The Mustangs built a 14-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 20-6 victory over the Fort Calhoun Pioneers.
The Mustangs got the scoring started with a 79-yard pass play from junior quarterback Conner Kreikemeier to junior Travis Nelson early in the opening quarter. It was the fourth straight game the duo hooked up for a score.
A 3-yard touchdown run by Logan Bryce pushed the Mustang lead to 14-0 after one quarter.
The Pioneers cut into the lead with a 16-yard scoring pass in the third quarter, but the Mustangs had the answer.
A second touchdown pass, this time from Kreikemeier to senior Lucas Buresh made the final margin 20-6 Raymond Central.
Conner Kreikemeier finished 8-of-17 through the air for 182 yards and two scores and added 65 yards on the ground after 16 carries.
Bryce led the ground game with a career-high 70 yards on 19 rushes.
Sophomore Mason Kreikemeier added 30 yards on just four carries.
Nelson and Buresh combined for 155 yards receiving on five catches. Junior Andrew Otto and senior Mitch Albrecht intercepted passes and Scott Tvrdy recovered a Pioneer fumble.
Senior Colby Den Hartog led the team with eight stops. Senior linebacker Michael Potter added six stops defensively.
The Mustangs will play host to the third-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!