Mustangs improve to 4-0

FORT CALHOUN – The Raymond Central Mustangs improved to 4-0 on the year with another dominating win on the road.

The Mustangs built a 14-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 20-6 victory over the Fort Calhoun Pioneers.

The Mustangs got the scoring started with a 79-yard pass play from junior quarterback Conner Kreikemeier to junior Travis Nelson early in the opening quarter. It was the fourth straight game the duo hooked up for a score.

A 3-yard touchdown run by Logan Bryce pushed the Mustang lead to 14-0 after one quarter.

The Pioneers cut into the lead with a 16-yard scoring pass in the third quarter, but the Mustangs had the answer.

A second touchdown pass, this time from Kreikemeier to senior Lucas Buresh made the final margin 20-6 Raymond Central.

Conner Kreikemeier finished 8-of-17 through the air for 182 yards and two scores and added 65 yards on the ground after 16 carries.

Bryce led the ground game with a career-high 70 yards on 19 rushes.

Sophomore Mason Kreikemeier added 30 yards on just four carries.