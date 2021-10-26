Mustangs head into postseason with win over Cougars

Raymond- The Raymond Central Volleyball Team closed out the regular season with a win at home against Conestoga on Oct. 21. They defeated the Cougars 25-8, 25-13, and 25-13.
It was Emaree Harris who got Raymond Central going with a kill to put them up 3-1 in the first. Two plays later Kenna Gehle earned an ace to put the Mustangs ahead 14-5.
Closing the set out with an ace was Hannah Kile.
Raymond Central jumped up to a 19-12 lead with an ace by Zoie Stachura and a kill by Quincy Cotter in the second. Two kills by Harris and a kill by Gehle gave the Mustangs a 12-point victory.
In the third set, Raymond Central was up by two at 13-11, when Stachura and Harris picked up a kill. The Mustangs continued to role from there and went on a 10-2 run to win the set and the match.
Earning 14 kills to lead Raymond Central was Harris, while Gehle had eight kills, Cotter had six, and Stachura earned five. Finishing with three aces were Stachura and Kile and Autumn Haislet, Madelyn Lubischer, Gehle, and Leslie Bos had two aces.
Defensively, Kile had 30 assists and Haislet had 11 digs.
On October 19, the Mustangs took on Class D-1 No.1 Mead on the road. After winning the first two sets, the Raiders stormed back to win in five. The scores of the sets were 26-24, 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, and 6-15.
In the first set, the Mustangs jumped out to a 3-1 lead thanks to two kills by Emaree Harris. Raymond Central extended that lead out to 7-2 with a block by Harris and Quincy Cotter.
The Raiders went on a five-point run that trimmed their deficit down to three points. It stayed close for the rest of the set, but it was Raymond Central who won on a hit that was wide by Mead.
With the Raiders up 16-15 in the second, the Mustangs were able to go on a 10-4 run to win. A major contributor was Harris who had a block and two kills.
Mead jumped out to an 8-6 lead in the third on a kill and an ace. Raymond Central fought back with kills by Kile and Stachura but still lost by nine.
The momentum continued to work in Mead’s favor in the fourth, when they earned a kill making it 9-2 Raiders. Cotter tried to get Raymond Central back in the set with two straight kills that trimmed Mead’s advantage down to five. In the end, it was too little too late, and the Raiders took the fourth by eight.
The Mustangs did not start the fifth off the way they wanted to and trailed 8-1. Raymond Central made a dent in the lead with kills by Lubischer and Cotter but ended up losing by nine