Mustangs head into postseason with win over Cougars

In the first set, the Mustangs jumped out to a 3-1 lead thanks to two kills by Emaree Harris. Raymond Central extended that lead out to 7-2 with a block by Harris and Quincy Cotter.

The Raiders went on a five-point run that trimmed their deficit down to three points. It stayed close for the rest of the set, but it was Raymond Central who won on a hit that was wide by Mead.

With the Raiders up 16-15 in the second, the Mustangs were able to go on a 10-4 run to win. A major contributor was Harris who had a block and two kills.

Mead jumped out to an 8-6 lead in the third on a kill and an ace. Raymond Central fought back with kills by Kile and Stachura but still lost by nine.

The momentum continued to work in Mead’s favor in the fourth, when they earned a kill making it 9-2 Raiders. Cotter tried to get Raymond Central back in the set with two straight kills that trimmed Mead’s advantage down to five. In the end, it was too little too late, and the Raiders took the fourth by eight.

The Mustangs did not start the fifth off the way they wanted to and trailed 8-1. Raymond Central made a dent in the lead with kills by Lubischer and Cotter but ended up losing by nine