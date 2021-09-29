Mustangs go perfect at home

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central volleyball team continues to put wins together as they improve their record to 11-5 on the year. They accomplished this by winning two matches at home against Milford on Sept. 21 and Ashland-Greenwood on Sept. 25.

The match against Milford on Sept. 21 was a Pink Out for Breast Cancer night for the Mustangs.

They started off slow out of the gate and trailed 5-2 and 6-3. Eventually Raymond Central got the offensive spark they were looking for with kills by Emaree Harris and Hannah Kile that put the Mustangs up 22-17. They would score the next three points and took the first set 25-17.

Set two was the most dominant of the sets played by the Mustangs on the night, as they pulled ahead early by double digits. Kills by Quincy Cotter, Emaree Harris and an ace by Madelyn Lubischer closed out the set and helped Raymond Central win 25-14.

It was tied midway through the third set when the Mustangs went on a run that was capped off by a block by Makenna Gehle that made it 19-15. Two kills in a row by Lubischer closed out a 25-19 third set win for Raymond Central and a match victory.