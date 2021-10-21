Mustangs finish up year at C-3 District Invite

The Raymond Central Cross Country Team’s season came to the end of the road at the C-3 District Cross Country Meet at Branched Oak Lake on Oct. 14. Despite this, the Mustangs continued to improve upon their times from throughout the season.

Sophia Shultz was the closest runner to qualifying for state for Raymond Central. She got 19th place, running a 23:54.76.

The Mustangs only other runner in the girl’s race was Mady Ayres. She ended up getting 41st by clocking a 26:31.72.

Raymond Central’s top finisher in the boy’s race was freshman Landon Lubischer who got 28th and clocked an 18:53.20. Cole Dubas earned 43rd in a time of 19:35.26, Tavis Steele got 48th running a 20:05.82, the Mustangs fourth runner was Cameron Schultz who was 61st clocking a 21:56.33, Eli White was 66th in a time of 23:56.89, and Elijah Nacke was 67th running a 23:57.14.

The Mustangs ended up earning ninth place with 174 points as a team. The defending Class C State Champs Milford were District Champs with 22 points, Lincoln Christian was Runner-Up with 25 points, and Lincoln Lutheran was third with 56 points.

Raymond Central should be a strong team on both the boy’s and girl’s side next season. They return their lead runners on both teams.