Mustangs finish third in conference tournament

The Bluejays rallied to win the third and fourth sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-22.

Mueller led the Mustangs with 13 kills and Harris came through with nine more.

Kile and Heiss led the Mustangs from behind the service line while combining for seven of the team’s eight ace serves.

Harris and Mueller combined for five ace blocks at the net against AGHS.

Haislet was tremendous along the back row finishing with a season-high 31 digs and led the team in serve receive.

Kile and Heiss combined for 30 digs defensively.

Heiss dished out 36 set assists.

The loss to the Jays dropped the Mustangs into the third place match against the Yutan Chieftains in Louisville on Saturday.

The Mustangs needed four sets, but they were able to down the Chieftains 25-15, 25-15, 2426 and 25-11.

RC finished with a season-high 46 kills against the Chieftains and it was Mueller leading the way with 18, giving her 251 on the season.

Harris added 16 more and Kile also finished in double-figures with 12.