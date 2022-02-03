Mustangs finish in third at home invite

RAYMOND- The Raymond Central wrestling team finished third place at the two day Raymond Central Invite held on Jan. 28 and 29. The Mustangs ended up scoring 193 points which was less than 20 points behind champion Cozad and second place Beatrice.

Logan Bryce at 132 pounds and Jacob Schultz at 113 were the champions for the Mustangs at the tournament.

The road for Logan Bryce getting first place started with him pinning Noah McKenzie of Syracuse in a 1:56 and then he picked up a 14-10 win in the semifinals against Tanner Hosick of Bellevue West. In the finals, he was able to claim first by defeating Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun with a 1-0 decision.

Shultz pinned Corey Simbre of Bellevue West and Kaleb Zulkoski of Falls City in 5:19 and 3:58 in both of his matches during the tournament.

Three Raymond Central wrestlers finished in third place. They were Sophia Schultz at 106 pounds, Kyle Peterson at 152, and Mason Kreikemeier at 182 pounds.

Both Sophia Shultz’s wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals came by pin in 0:45 and 2:31 against Jakob Booth of Omaha Burke and Dakoda Oden of Auburn. She would end up losing a 5-2 decision in the finals to Aaron Wilson of Cozad.