Mustangs finish in third at home invite

RAYMOND- The Raymond Central wrestling team finished third place at the two day Raymond Central Invite held on Jan. 28 and 29. The Mustangs ended up scoring 193 points which was less than 20 points behind champion Cozad and second place Beatrice.
Logan Bryce at 132 pounds and Jacob Schultz at 113 were the champions for the Mustangs at the tournament.
The road for Logan Bryce getting first place started with him pinning Noah McKenzie of Syracuse in a 1:56 and then he picked up a 14-10 win in the semifinals against Tanner Hosick of Bellevue West. In the finals, he was able to claim first by defeating Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun with a 1-0 decision.
Shultz pinned Corey Simbre of Bellevue West and Kaleb Zulkoski of Falls City in 5:19 and 3:58 in both of his matches during the tournament.
Three Raymond Central wrestlers finished in third place. They were Sophia Schultz at 106 pounds, Kyle Peterson at 152, and Mason Kreikemeier at 182 pounds.
Both Sophia Shultz’s wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals came by pin in 0:45 and 2:31 against Jakob Booth of Omaha Burke and Dakoda Oden of Auburn. She would end up losing a 5-2 decision in the finals to Aaron Wilson of Cozad.
Peterson picked up pins in a 1:48 and 0:54 in his first two matches of the tournament. After beating Brett Powers of Beatrice with a 10-2 major decision in the semifinals, he was pinned in 4:12 by Hayden Russman of Cozad.
Going 2-1 over two days was Mason Kreikemeier with a pin of Thomas Reid of Omaha Burke in 3:16 and then he won an 8-2 decision against Juan Rodriguez of Cozad.
Cameron Shultz was the lone third-place finisher for the Mustangs at 138 pounds. He pinned both Jarley Drier of Auburn and Bricen Wilkie of Malcolm in 3:38 and 4:09 and earned a 7-1 decision against Peyton Lincoln of Fort Calhoun as well.
Getting fifth place for the Mustangs was Brock Skeahan at 126 pounds, Tucker Maxson at 145, Tie Hollandsworth at 160, and Jack Henry at 195 pounds.
Skeahan went 2-2 overall and won with a pin over Austen Forney of Southern in his first match in 5:46. He then ended the tournament by beating Forney again, this time with a 3-1 decision.
All of Maxson’s matches came down to pins. He won two of them in 2:35 and 0:59 over Tate Wilcox of Falls City and Brett Powers of Beatrice.
After falling in his match, Hollandsworth won a 10-2 major decision against Brandt Leech of Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer. He finished the tournament by pinning Tyler Sears of Syracuse in 0:50.
In the three matches Henry wrestled he finished with a 2-1 mark. He pinned both Logan Glasgo of Bellevue West and Hayden Lattimer-Huntington of Beatrice in 4:57 and 3:49.
Turning in sixth-place finishes with one win apiece were Kaden Parde at 170 pounds, Colby DenHartog at 220, and Jude Burton at 285 pounds. Parde pinned Owen Wander of Syracuse in 1:33, DenHartog defeated Stanley Haeder of Bellevue West in 2:15, and Burton knocked off Trenton Hall of Auburn in 1:30.
This week Raymond Central concludes the regular season at the Norris Invite on Feb. 4.