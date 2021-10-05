Mustangs final home game ends in a victory

Raymond- The Raymond Central Girls Softball Team started slow but finished strong in a 9-1 win over Cass in their home finale on Sept. 30.

“All year long we have told the girls to hang in there and that it’s a long game,” Raymond Central Coach Bob Prai said. “Even if you start off slow, the game is seven innings. You got to come back and battle each and every inning, and we did that tonight.”

After trailing by one threw the first two innings, the Mustangs finally got to the Wildcats pitcher with a home run off the bat of Rachel Potter to center field.

In the fourth, a Cali Springer single to short, scored Lizzie Potter. A Rachel Potter double to left tacked on two more runs and put Raymond Central in the driver seat up 4-1.

When asked about Rachel Potter’s performance, Prai stated this is what she always does. She has been consistent for several years and is a leader.

“She does that pretty much game in and game out for us,” Prai said. “She’s a leader on this team and she has demonstrated it throughout the entire year.”

A two-run homer by Kynzee McFadden increased the lead to five for the Mustangs and then doubles by Rachel Potter, Sierra Springer, and a single by Jaci Bryce brought in the eight-run rule.