Mustangs fall in season finale at home to Lions

Raymond- In what was the final game for both teams, the Raymond Central Football Team could not get enough stops on defense in a 53-22 home loss on Oct. 22.
The game started out, with the Mustangs giving up big plays on defense to the Lion’s offense. Louisville was able to jump out to a 14-0 lead on touchdown passes of 77 and 20 yards.
The Lions were able to find the endzone one more time in the first quarter on a five-yard run that put them ahead 21-0.
Raymond Central finally got on the board to start the second with a two-yard touchdown pass from Conner Kreikemeier to Travis Nelson. The extra point was no good, leaving the deficit at 21-6.
Louisville’s offense continued to cause havoc for the Mustang’s defense with two more touchdowns. They scored on runs of five yards and 66 yards to take a commanding 35-6 halftime lead.
A big pass from Conner Kreikemeier to Nelson put Raymond Central in business to start the third. The Mustangs were able to capitalize on having the ball in the red zone with a rushing touchdown by Kreikemeier that cut the deficit to 22 points.
On the Lion’s first possession of the half, Nelson was able to intercept the football on Louisville’s 39-yard line and return it to the 20-yard line. Several plays later, Conner Kreikemeier completed a 20-yard pass to Nelson for a score making it 34-18 in favor of the Lions.
After Louisville scored on their next possession, Raymond Central came up with one more scoring drive in the third.
The possession started with Conner Kreikemeier running from the 30-yard line of Louisville’s down to the 10-yard line. On fourth and four Conner Kreikemeier rolled out and found his favorite target Nelson in the back of end zone for a touchdown. After the made extra point by Conner Kreikemeier it was 42-25 Lions.
The Mustang’s final touchdown of the season came in the fourth and was set up by a pass interference call that put them at Louisville’s 23-yard line. Raymond Central took advantage of the good field position and Conner Kreikemeier threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to Andrew Otto.
After a promising 3-0 start to the year, the Mustangs finish the season with a mark of 3-6.
Seniors on this year’s squad included Kaden Parade, Noah Thornburg, McKay Bryce, Logan Bryce, Andrew Otto, Conner Kreikemeier, Travis Nelson, Jayce Rezac, and Brock Skeahan. Congratulations on a hard-fought season Raymond Central.