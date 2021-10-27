Mustangs fall in season finale at home to Lions

Raymond- In what was the final game for both teams, the Raymond Central Football Team could not get enough stops on defense in a 53-22 home loss on Oct. 22.

The game started out, with the Mustangs giving up big plays on defense to the Lion’s offense. Louisville was able to jump out to a 14-0 lead on touchdown passes of 77 and 20 yards.

The Lions were able to find the endzone one more time in the first quarter on a five-yard run that put them ahead 21-0.

Raymond Central finally got on the board to start the second with a two-yard touchdown pass from Conner Kreikemeier to Travis Nelson. The extra point was no good, leaving the deficit at 21-6.

Louisville’s offense continued to cause havoc for the Mustang’s defense with two more touchdowns. They scored on runs of five yards and 66 yards to take a commanding 35-6 halftime lead.

A big pass from Conner Kreikemeier to Nelson put Raymond Central in business to start the third. The Mustangs were able to capitalize on having the ball in the red zone with a rushing touchdown by Kreikemeier that cut the deficit to 22 points.