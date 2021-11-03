Mustangs end year with hard fought match against Clippers

Kile had a great match defensively, with 29 assists and 17 digs, and both Adelyn Heiss and Zoie Stachura picked up one assist. In the dig category, Kile had 17 in the match while Gehle and Haislet had 13 apiece, Heiss had 10, Leslie Boss finished with eight, Cotter had five and Stachura earned three.

“This group of seniors demonstrated great leadership throughout the off-season and into this fall,” Rockemann said. “Not only did they work extremely hard in the weight room, but they took the time in the summer to show up, train with purpose, and lead by example. They are an intense, passionate group of individuals who brought so much energy and personality to the gym. They consistently challenged our younger players to raise their game in order to create a competitive practice environment. It has been such a joy to see the growth that these seniors have made in their four years in the program. They are leaving big shoes to fill; however, I know we have underclassmen who are ready to continue to step up and keep the competitive culture alive for Raymond Central volleyball.”