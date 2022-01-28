Mustangs earn first conference championship since 1989

ASHLAND– It took an entire team effort, but the Raymond Central wrestling team was able to find the top of the podium at the Capitol Conference Tournament for the first time in 23 years. The Mustangs scored 209 points and the next closest team was Yutan with 143.5 points at the Jan. 22 meet held at Ashland-Greenwood High School.
“I am just really excited for them and it was a total team effort,” Raymond Central Head Coach Harrold Pester said. “There were a lot of kids contributing and a lot of bonus points, pins and major decisions to earn extra points.”
Four different wrestlers for Raymond Central won on the day. They were Logan Bryce at 132 pounds, Kyle Peterson at 152, Tie Hollandsworth at 160, and Conner Kreikemeier at 170.
Logan Bryce beat Stokely Lewis of Arlington with a pin in 0:22 and Kaden Gregory of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder by major decision at 10-2 to reach the finals. In that match, he was up against Class B No. 4 Blaine Christo of Ashland-Greenwood; he easily disposed of him with an 8-2 decision.
“Logan is just a tough wrestler and has got tons of experience,” Pester said. “He is so quick and strong and understands situations on the mat so well. It was a really good match for him to finish off the day.”
After getting a forfeit in his first match, Kyle Peterson won a 5-2 decision over Ty Beetison of Ashland-Greenwood to reach the title match. He earned another close win against Baylor Kaup of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder with a 3-1 decision to get first place.
Hollandsworth was the pin master at his weight class. He stuck Tyler Sears of Syracuse, Jacob Beans of Arlington and Jesse Keiser of Yutan in 4:31, 1:31 and 4:56, respectively.
Remaining undefeated is what Kreikemeier accomplished by pinning Rey Rodis of Conestoga and Braydon Wobken of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in 1:10 and 4:47. He picked up an upset over Class C No.4 Josh Jessen of Yutan in the finals with a 5-2 decision.
Five different wrestlers placed second for the Mustangs. They were Sophia Shultz at 106 pounds, Jacob Schultz at 113, Logan Jelinek at 182, Tyson Malousek at 195 and Jude Burton at 285.
Sophia Shultz got pins in her first two matches and then lost by a pin in 1:01 in the final. It was a similar road for Jacob Schultz, who pinned his first two opponents in 0:55 and 1:05 and then lost a 5-1 decision.
To reach the finals, Malousek won an ultimate tiebreaker against Jackson Nordhues of Syracuse. He was pinned in the title bout at the 5:06 mark.
Burton finished the day 2-1 at the heavyweight division. He got pins in 3:24 and 4:49 in his first two matches and got stuck in his second match at the 3:49 mark.
The final three medalists for Raymond Central were Cameron Shultz at 138 pounds and Colby DenHartog at 220 who got third and Tucker Maxson at 145 in fourth place.
Getting pins in 2:56 and 3:26 in his first and third matches was Cameron Shultz. He beat Jesse Kult of Yutan in the third-place match with a 5-0 decision.
DenHartog was pinned twice but then rebounded to knock Jesse Hartline of Fort Calhoun who was 30-9 with a pin in 0:54.
Maxson finished the conference meet with a 2-2 record. Both his wins came by pin in 2:59 and then 0:40.
At the Raymond Central Triangular on Jan. 20, the Class C No. 7 Mustang dual squad posted a 3-0 record. They defeated Centennial 72-12, knocked off Cross County/Osceola 77-6 and then defeated East Butler 67-6 in the third dual.
Against the Broncos, forfeits helped Raymond Central win. They had three victories in the dual that came from Jacob Schultz at 120 pounds, McKay Bryce at 138 and Kyle Peterson at 152.
Schultz pinned Garrison Schernikau in 4:36, McKay Bryce defeated Keenan Kosek in 5:50 and Peterson pinned Cyrus Songster in 5:10.
Next up, the Mustangs won eight matches against Cross County/Osceola. Sophia Shultz got a pin in a 1:26 at 106 pounds, it took Elijah Ehlers at 113 0:35 to pin Kalan Lane, Brock Skeahan at 126 won in 0:43, getting a pin in a 1:07 was Logan Bryce at 132, and Maxson at 145, Peterson at 152 and Kreikemeier at 182 got pins in 3:31, 1:15, and 1:01.
The only wrestler who won for the Mustangs was Cameron Shultz at 138 pounds. He earned a tech fall in 2:39 by a score of 16-1.
East Butler was another easy win for Raymond Central. They picked up 10 wins, which was the most on the day, against the Tigers.
It started with Sophia Shultz at 106 pounds with a 15-0 tech fall in 4:24. That was followed up by Ehlers at 113 winning with a pin in 0:48.
After two straight losses, Logan Bryce earned a 15-0 tech fall in 5:41. This win helped the Mustangs rip off six more victories in a row.
Five of those wins came via the pin in 1:49, 0:32, 2:51, 1:27, and 1:09 from Maxson at 145 pounds, Peterson at 152, Hollandsworth at 160, Jack Henry at 195 and DenHartog at 285. Winning with a 14-10 decision at 138 pounds was Cameron Shultz.
Raymond Central will host their home invite on Jan. 28 and 29.