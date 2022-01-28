Mustangs earn first conference championship since 1989

ASHLAND– It took an entire team effort, but the Raymond Central wrestling team was able to find the top of the podium at the Capitol Conference Tournament for the first time in 23 years. The Mustangs scored 209 points and the next closest team was Yutan with 143.5 points at the Jan. 22 meet held at Ashland-Greenwood High School.

“I am just really excited for them and it was a total team effort,” Raymond Central Head Coach Harrold Pester said. “There were a lot of kids contributing and a lot of bonus points, pins and major decisions to earn extra points.”

Four different wrestlers for Raymond Central won on the day. They were Logan Bryce at 132 pounds, Kyle Peterson at 152, Tie Hollandsworth at 160, and Conner Kreikemeier at 170.

Logan Bryce beat Stokely Lewis of Arlington with a pin in 0:22 and Kaden Gregory of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder by major decision at 10-2 to reach the finals. In that match, he was up against Class B No. 4 Blaine Christo of Ashland-Greenwood; he easily disposed of him with an 8-2 decision.