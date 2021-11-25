Mustangs earn All-District honors for C1-2

Raymond- Recently the C1-2 District coaches selected its All-District squad for the 2021 football season. Earning this honor for the Mustangs were Rylan Stover and Travis Nelson.

Stover a junior on this year’s team stepped into a new position as a quarterback. This didn’t faze him, as he threw for 1,401 yards with 15 touchdowns compared to only six interceptions.

Raymond Central’s other selection was Nelson who excelled at both the wide receiver and defensive back position.

He was the top receiver for the Mustangs with 556 receiving yards on 36 receptions with six touchdowns. On defense, he finished with 38 tackles and one interception.

Congratulations to both athletes on great seasons. Below is a list of the other athletes selected for the C1-2 All-District Team.

Raymond Central- Rylan Stover and Travis Nelson; Louisville- Sam Ahl, Harrison Klein, and Reed Toelle; Platteview- Leo Guenther, Dayton Swanson, Eliott Steinhoff, and Jared Kuhl; Malcolm- Connor Zegar, Kale Nordmeyer, Gavin Zoucha, Hayden Frank, Lucas Christensen; Wahoo- Ben Thrasher, Trent Hallowell, Gavin Pokorny, Colin Ludvik, Carson Lavaley, and Curtis Swahn; Ashland- Greenwood- Evan Shepard, Carter Washburn, Braxton Buck, Luke Lambert, Logan Sobota, Dane Jacobsen, and Thomas Spears.