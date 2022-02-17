Mustangs drop two games to conference foes

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central boys basketball team came up short in a pair of games to Capitol Conference foes over the last week. They were knocked off by Louisville at home 61-58 on Feb. 8 and then lost at Class C-1 No. 9 Fort Calhoun 69-40 on Feb. 11.
Against Louisville, the Lions were up 16-11 in the first quarter. Isaak Fredrickson changed that when he cashed in on a three-pointer at the end of the quarter to give the Mustangs a 16-14 advantage.
Wyatt Svoboda hit a three-pointer to start the second that allowed Raymond Central to go back up 21-19.
After that play, it was all Lions for the rest of the second. They went on a 17-2 scoring run that put them up in the game 36-23.
Before the end of the half, the Mustangs cut into their deficit with a dunk from Andrew Otto and a three from Eli White. Going into the break, it was the Lions who were in control, up 36-28.
In the third quarter, Raymond Central was held to its lowest point total of the contest with nine points. Three of those nine points came off a corner three-pointer from Svoboda.
With one quarter remaining, the Mustangs continued to trail Louisville by eight points down 45-37.
Raymond Central made the game interesting late when Andrew Otto was able to create space down low and dunk the ball twice. This helped cut the Mustangs’ deficit to 57-53.
With little time left in the contest, the Mustangs just simply ran out of time as the Lions took care of business with baskets underneath.
Putting together another great performance was Fredrickson with 15 points. Andrew Otto was right behind him with 14 points, Josh Masek scored 10, Eli White had nine, Svoboda dropped in eight and Austin Keifer had two points.
Raymond Central went on the road to face one of their tougher opponents of the season when they took on Fort Calhoun on Feb. 10. They played tough with the Pioneers for three quarters but ended up losing in the end by 29 points.
During the first quarter, the Mustangs stuck right with the Pioneers and kept it a one-possession game at 14-11.
The Pioneers were able to build on that three-point edge in the second with 16 points. Raymond Central finished with another 11 points and trailed 30-22 at the half.
After halftime, Fort Calhoun was able to break the game wide open by holding the Mustangs to eight points and dropping in 22 points to increase their advantage to 52-30.
The offense for the Pioneers remained hot in the fourth with another 17 points, while Raymond Central was held to 10 points.
Scoring 15 points to lead the Mustangs was Fredrickson. Svoboda ended up with nine points, Keifer scored six, Andrew Otto had three, Masek, Rylan Stover and Josh White dropped in two and Dawson Potter finished with one point.