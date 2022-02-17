Mustangs drop two games to conference foes

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central boys basketball team came up short in a pair of games to Capitol Conference foes over the last week. They were knocked off by Louisville at home 61-58 on Feb. 8 and then lost at Class C-1 No. 9 Fort Calhoun 69-40 on Feb. 11.

Against Louisville, the Lions were up 16-11 in the first quarter. Isaak Fredrickson changed that when he cashed in on a three-pointer at the end of the quarter to give the Mustangs a 16-14 advantage.

Wyatt Svoboda hit a three-pointer to start the second that allowed Raymond Central to go back up 21-19.

After that play, it was all Lions for the rest of the second. They went on a 17-2 scoring run that put them up in the game 36-23.

Before the end of the half, the Mustangs cut into their deficit with a dunk from Andrew Otto and a three from Eli White. Going into the break, it was the Lions who were in control, up 36-28.

In the third quarter, Raymond Central was held to its lowest point total of the contest with nine points. Three of those nine points came off a corner three-pointer from Svoboda.

With one quarter remaining, the Mustangs continued to trail Louisville by eight points down 45-37.