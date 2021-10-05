Mustangs drop one match at home volleyball tournament

RAYMOND- The Raymond Central Volleyball Team had a solid home tournament on Oct. 2, winning every match except one, which was a four set loss to Class B No. 9 York.
In their first match Saturday against Tekamah-Herman, the Mustangs started a little slow, but then heated up against the Tigers, defeating them 25-20 and 25-9.
Leading the charge for the Mustangs with 11 kills was Emaree Harris and Zoie Stachura had six kills. The freshman Quincy Cotter had four kills, Makenna Gehle had three, and Madi Lubischer ended with two.
Picking up two aces during the match was Hannah Kile, while Lubischer, Autumn Haislet, and Oldfield all had one.
Earning six digs on the defensive side was Kile and Haislet with six and one back was Adelyn Heiss with five digs. Almost unstoppable in the assists category, was Kile who had 24 of her teams 26 in the match.
In round two, Raymond Central was up against one of the best teams in Class B from York. They had moments of dominance, but in the end lost to the Dukes 25-17, 14-25, and 22-25.
In the first set, Stachura earned a kill on the right side to make it 3-1 for the Mustangs. Later on, Kenna Gehle earned an ace, increasing the lead to 10-4, and prompting York to take a timeout.
With the score 23-17, Raymond Central and York had a great rally back and forth. The end result was a kill by Cotter. Coming up with a perfect serve to win the set was Kile for the Mustangs.
Leading the team with 13 kills in the match, was the Mustangs force in the middle Harris. Gehle had six kills, Cotter had five, Stachura and Lubischer earned three, and Kile finished with one.
Contributing with two aces was Gehle and Kile, while Haislet was able to get one.
After losing to York, Raymond Central took on a quality 14-6 Fairbury team to close out the day. The Jeffs record didn’t faze the Mustangs and they defeated them in straight sets 25-17 and 25-15.
Harris, like she did all tournament led Raymond Central with nine kills and Gehle had seven kills. Ending the match with five kills was Cotter and Statchura and Lubischer each had two.
Recording all 24 assists in the match for the Mustangs was Kile. Gehle paced her team with nine digs, Kile had seven, and Haislet had five.
Before their home tournament, Raymond Central had a match two days prior with 15-0 and Class C-1 No. 5 Syracuse. Similar to when they played York, the Mustangs won the first set, but the Rockets won the war, by winning the next three. The final score from the match was 25-20, 15-25, 19-25, and 21-25.
Both Harris and Gehle were in double figures in terms of kills in the match. Finishing with 14 kills was Harris and Gehle had 12 kills.
Kile did major damage at the service line in the match with four aces. Finishing with one apiece were Gehle, Haislet, and Oldfield.