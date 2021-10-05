Mustangs drop one match at home volleyball tournament

RAYMOND- The Raymond Central Volleyball Team had a solid home tournament on Oct. 2, winning every match except one, which was a four set loss to Class B No. 9 York.

In their first match Saturday against Tekamah-Herman, the Mustangs started a little slow, but then heated up against the Tigers, defeating them 25-20 and 25-9.

Leading the charge for the Mustangs with 11 kills was Emaree Harris and Zoie Stachura had six kills. The freshman Quincy Cotter had four kills, Makenna Gehle had three, and Madi Lubischer ended with two.

Picking up two aces during the match was Hannah Kile, while Lubischer, Autumn Haislet, and Oldfield all had one.

Earning six digs on the defensive side was Kile and Haislet with six and one back was Adelyn Heiss with five digs. Almost unstoppable in the assists category, was Kile who had 24 of her teams 26 in the match.

In round two, Raymond Central was up against one of the best teams in Class B from York. They had moments of dominance, but in the end lost to the Dukes 25-17, 14-25, and 22-25.

In the first set, Stachura earned a kill on the right side to make it 3-1 for the Mustangs. Later on, Kenna Gehle earned an ace, increasing the lead to 10-4, and prompting York to take a timeout.