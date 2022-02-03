Mustangs conference run comes to a halt against Bluejays

ASHLAND- The Raymond Central boys basketball team fell 76-41 on the road at Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament on Jan. 25. It wasn’t a bad game played by the Mustangs, the Bluejays were just too fast and athletic for them to control for 32 minutes.

The Mustangs had a respectable 40% shooting percentage from the field and were 67% at the line. That was better than the 40% Ashland-Greenwood shot on free throws.

Early on the Bluejays were able to put their stamp on the game with a 15-0 run. This was fueled by a pair of buckets from Cale Jacobsen and a three-point play by Cougar Konzem.

The Mustangs eventually got their offense going with a pair of three’s from Andrew Otto and Rylan Stover. At the end of the first, the Bluejays were up 28-8 on Raymond Central.

After a tough first quarter, the Mustangs came out with a 5-0 run to start the second. They got a three and layup from Wyatt Svoboda that made the score 28-13.

A-G couldn’t be held down for long as they turned to their star senior Cale Jacobsen with a pair of buckets. Late in the half, Max Parker was able to dunk the ball and increased the Bluejays lead to 46-19.