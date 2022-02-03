Mustangs conference run comes to a halt against Bluejays

ASHLAND- The Raymond Central boys basketball team fell 76-41 on the road at Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament on Jan. 25. It wasn’t a bad game played by the Mustangs, the Bluejays were just too fast and athletic for them to control for 32 minutes.
The Mustangs had a respectable 40% shooting percentage from the field and were 67% at the line. That was better than the 40% Ashland-Greenwood shot on free throws.
Early on the Bluejays were able to put their stamp on the game with a 15-0 run. This was fueled by a pair of buckets from Cale Jacobsen and a three-point play by Cougar Konzem.
The Mustangs eventually got their offense going with a pair of three’s from Andrew Otto and Rylan Stover. At the end of the first, the Bluejays were up 28-8 on Raymond Central.
After a tough first quarter, the Mustangs came out with a 5-0 run to start the second. They got a three and layup from Wyatt Svoboda that made the score 28-13.
A-G couldn’t be held down for long as they turned to their star senior Cale Jacobsen with a pair of buckets. Late in the half, Max Parker was able to dunk the ball and increased the Bluejays lead to 46-19.
As the buzzer sounded at the end of the second, Stover was able to get a three off from half-court and drained it for Raymond Central. With two quarters in the book, A-G was up on the Mustangs 48-22.
It was another dominant performance put up by the Bluejays in the third as they outscored Raymond Central 19-8 and had a 67-30 lead with one quarter remaining.
With most of the starters out for A-G in the fourth, the Mustangs were able to match up more evenly with the Bluejays. As a result, Raymond Central had 11 points compared to nine for A-G.
Andrew Otto was able to pace the Mustangs with 14 points in the contest. Dropping in six points apiece were Josh Masek, Stover, and Eli White, while Svoboda finished with five, and Austin Keifer and Josh White each had two points.
With the loss, Raymond Central moved on to play Yutan in a consolation game of the Capitol Conference Tournament on Jan. 28. The Mustangs played well on offense by shooting 50% from the field, but couldn’t get enough stops in a 69-54 loss.
Jake Richmond started the game off for Yutan with a layup making it 2-0. Raymond Central rallied back with two threes from Andrew Otto and Masek that helped the Mustangs go up 11-8 at the end of the first.
Svoboda increased Raymond Central’s lead to six at 14-8 with a three to start the second.
After that play, the Chieftains broke loose for 22 points. Helping the team accomplish this was Nolan Timm and Richmond with a pair of three’s.
What once was a three-point lead, turned into an eight-point deficit for the Mustangs at halftime.
Svoboda and White both hit three’s that cut Yutan’s lead to six early in the third. A three from Sam Petersen pushed the Chieftains back up 44-35.
With one quarter remaining, the Mustangs trailed by six points at 47-41.
Things did not go Raymond Central’s way in the fourth as they gave up 22 points to Yutan and only scored 13 points. Svoboda tried to swing the momentum with a steal and layup but it wasn’t enough.
Fredrickson led the Mustangs with 15 points in the game. Also in double figures was Masek with 13 points, Eli White with 11, and Svoboda with 10. Andrew Otto dropped in five points as well.
Raymond Central played at home against Conestoga on Feb. 1. They take on Nebraska City at 7:30 p.m. on the road on Feb. 3.