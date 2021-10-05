Mustangs compete at their home Invite

Raymond- The Raymond Central Cross-Country Team held their home invite in Raymond on Sept. 30. In the team standings, the Mustang boys got seventh with 100 points.

Earning the top finish for Raymond Central was Landon Lubischer who also broke 19 minutes for the first time this year. He got 11th place and ran a time of 18:42.04.

Getting 24th was Cole Dubas, who clocked a 19:43.69 and Tavis Steele finished in 29th and finished in a time of 19:55.56. Elijah Nacke was 46th and ran a 24:33.21, 47th was Ethan Norlen in a time of 24:52.79, and Joey White got 48th and ran a 24:57.85.

Winning the boy’s race in a time of 17:45.18 was Ty Brockhaus of Malcolm. Lincoln North Star won the boy’s team standings with 34 points.

On the girl’s side, Sophia Shultz earned her first medal of the season with a tenth-place finish. She ended up running a 23:18.27.

Getting 28th place was Mady Ayres in a time of 26:36.39.

Palmyra’s Emily Frey won the girl’s race by four seconds over Marisol Deanda of Schuyler in a time of 20:57.96. The Panthers were also first in the team standings with 16 points.

Raymond Central is at the Capital Conference Cross Country Meet on Oct. 7 at Arlington.