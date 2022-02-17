Mustangs claim district runner-up at C-1 District

MADISON – Eight different Raymond Central wrestlers punched their ticket to the Class C State Wrestling Tournament during the C-1 District Tournament at Madison on Feb. 11 and 12. The Mustangs also finished as the district runner-up behind Class C No. 1 Aquinas Catholic with 146.5 points.
The top finishers for Raymond Central were Logan Bryce at 132 pounds and Conner Kreikemeier at 170, who both took home second place.
Bryce knocked off Austin Miller of Grand Island Central Catholic with a pin in a 1:05 and won a 10-1 major decision against Josh Urlacher of Bishop Neumann to reach the finals. In that title bout, he lost a 5-4 decision against Class C No. 2 Alexander Schademann of Fillmore Central.
Conner Kreikemeier defeated both Jay Halsey of Elkhorn Valley and Owen Wander of Syracuse by pin in 2:24 and 1:12. It was a close match between him and Samuel Vrana of Bishop Neumann for the district title. In the end, it was Vrana who won in sudden victory 4-2.
Four different wrestlers took home third place for Raymond Central. They were Sophia Shultz at 106 pounds, Jacob Schultz at 113 pounds, Kyle Peterson at 152 pounds and Tie Hollandsworth at 160 pounds.
Sophia Shultz became the first girl in 16 years to qualify in Class C for state with the performance she put together. She lost a 12-5 decision to Blayne Williams of Tekamah-Herman in her opening match and then went on to pin Lucas Lewandowski of Tri County and Keegan Carl of Hartington Cedar Catholic in 1:41 and 2:43 to reach the third and fourth place match. There she was able to knock off Colton Sprague of Syracuse with a 9-7 decision.
Picking up a pin over Brett Miller of Superior in his first match at 113 pounds was Jacob Schultz in 2:46. He then lost a 6-0 decision to Zander Kavan of Aquinas Catholic. In the heartbreak round, he was able to pin Caleb Caudill of Syracuse in a 1:29 and then won a 7-2 decision against Aidan Trowbridge of Fillmore Central in the third and fourth place match.
Finishing with a record of 3-1 was Peterson. He won his quarterfinal matchup at 152 pounds with a pin in 0:48 against Tyler Everhart of Superior and had the same thing done to him when he was pinned in 2:16 against Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman. Peterson rebounded from that loss by winning a 13-0 major decision over Reed Bennett of Elkhorn Valley in the consolation semifinals and a 2-0 decision against Treven Stassines of Fillmore Central.
Earning a spot at state and picking up the 100th win of his career at the tournament was Hollandsworth at 160. He pinned Izzic Paling of Fillmore Central in 3:28 and then lost a narrow 3-2 decision against Ben Albert of Grand Island Central Catholic. He avoided heartbreak in the consolation semifinals by pinning Grant Lewandowski of Tri County in 4:24 and then earned a 12-3 major decision against Dawson Schram of Tekamah-Herman.
The final two state qualifiers for the Mustangs were Brock Skeahan at 126 pounds and Mason Kreikemeier at 195 pounds in fourth place.
Skeahan lost his opening match and held on to win a 6-5 decision against Colin Hough of Aquinas Catholic. In the heartbreak round, he received a medical forfeit from Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann and then lost an 8-3 decision against Zack Hartl of Elkhorn Valley.
Mason Kreikemeier was able to win his first two matches of the tournament by pin and a 5-4 decision to reach the semifinals where he lost a 3-0 decision. In the consolation semifinals, he came out on top over Ty Woerner of Superior with a 16-8 major decision and then lost 3-1 in sudden victory against Jackson Nordhues of Syracuse in the third and fourth place match.
Raymond Central will be competing with Class B in the first session at 9:30 a.m. of the State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 17 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.