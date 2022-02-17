Mustangs claim district runner-up at C-1 District

MADISON – Eight different Raymond Central wrestlers punched their ticket to the Class C State Wrestling Tournament during the C-1 District Tournament at Madison on Feb. 11 and 12. The Mustangs also finished as the district runner-up behind Class C No. 1 Aquinas Catholic with 146.5 points.

The top finishers for Raymond Central were Logan Bryce at 132 pounds and Conner Kreikemeier at 170, who both took home second place.

Bryce knocked off Austin Miller of Grand Island Central Catholic with a pin in a 1:05 and won a 10-1 major decision against Josh Urlacher of Bishop Neumann to reach the finals. In that title bout, he lost a 5-4 decision against Class C No. 2 Alexander Schademann of Fillmore Central.

Conner Kreikemeier defeated both Jay Halsey of Elkhorn Valley and Owen Wander of Syracuse by pin in 2:24 and 1:12. It was a close match between him and Samuel Vrana of Bishop Neumann for the district title. In the end, it was Vrana who won in sudden victory 4-2.

Four different wrestlers took home third place for Raymond Central. They were Sophia Shultz at 106 pounds, Jacob Schultz at 113 pounds, Kyle Peterson at 152 pounds and Tie Hollandsworth at 160 pounds.