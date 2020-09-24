Mustang softball team competes in Arlington

ARLINGTON – The Raymond Central softball team competed at the annual Arlington Invitational on Saturday while competing against some of the top Class C teams in the state.
Prior to competing in Arlington, the Mustangs started the week with a home contest against Logan View/Scribner Snyder on Sept. 15.
The Mustangs scored a run in the bottom of the first inning and the game was tied at one until LVSS scored two in the fourth inning and then the road team added four more in the fifth inning to pull away for the 7-1 win over RC.
The Mustangs finished with just two hits courtesy of leadoff hitter Sierra Springer and junior Rachel Potter.
Pitcher Calleigh Osmera took the loss on the mound for the Mustangs after allowing 10 hits, four walks and seven runs in seven innings of work.
The Mustangs looked to get back on track two days later when they traveled to Valley to battle conference foe Douglas County West.
Raymond Central battled for seven innings, but suffered a 5-3 setback at the hands of the home Falcons.
The Mustangs evened the score at two going into the bottom of the fourth inning, but the home team scored three runs in the fourth and then held on for the win.
Sierra Springer tripled and drove in a run for the Mustangs.
Freshman Cali Springer and sophomore Lizzie Potter also drove in runs against DC West.
Rachel Potter and Sydnie Blanchard each finished with two hits for RC.
Osmera pitched a solid game, but was tagged with the loss. She allowed eight hits over six innings, but allowed just one earned run.
On Saturday the Mustangs traveled to Arlington to take part in an eight-team invitational.
RC started the tournament with a tough 9-8 setback at the hands of the host Eagles.
Arlington scored seven of their nine runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Sierra Springer, Rachel Potter and Osmera each drove in two runs to lead the Mustang offense.
Rachel Potter and Cali Springer each scored two runs for RC.
The second game of the tournament was a 10-4 five inning setback at the hands of the Columbus Lakeview Vikings.
The Mustangs finished with nine hits, but were hurt by three errors in the field.
Sydnie Blanchard and Osmera each finished with two hits. Lizzie Potter also drove in a run against Lakeview.
Cali Springer endured the loss on the mound for RC.
The final game of the tournament was a 12-10 victory over Centennial.
The Mustangs were powered by a 13-hit attack.
Osmera and senior Lauren Prososki combined to drive in six runs against Centennial.
Sierra Springer reached base three times, scored three runs and stole two bases.
Lizzie Potter finished with two hits, two RBI and a run scored.
Osmera earned the win in the shootout despite allowing 10 runs on seven hits. Osmera was plagued by seven errors by her defense.
The 1-2 finish in Arlington dropped the Mustang record to 8-13 on the season.
