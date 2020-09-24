Mustang softball team competes in Arlington

ARLINGTON – The Raymond Central softball team competed at the annual Arlington Invitational on Saturday while competing against some of the top Class C teams in the state.

Prior to competing in Arlington, the Mustangs started the week with a home contest against Logan View/Scribner Snyder on Sept. 15.

The Mustangs scored a run in the bottom of the first inning and the game was tied at one until LVSS scored two in the fourth inning and then the road team added four more in the fifth inning to pull away for the 7-1 win over RC.

The Mustangs finished with just two hits courtesy of leadoff hitter Sierra Springer and junior Rachel Potter.

Pitcher Calleigh Osmera took the loss on the mound for the Mustangs after allowing 10 hits, four walks and seven runs in seven innings of work.

The Mustangs looked to get back on track two days later when they traveled to Valley to battle conference foe Douglas County West.

Raymond Central battled for seven innings, but suffered a 5-3 setback at the hands of the home Falcons.

The Mustangs evened the score at two going into the bottom of the fourth inning, but the home team scored three runs in the fourth and then held on for the win.