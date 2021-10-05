Mustang’s offensive struggles continue against Trojans

Raymond- The Raymond Central Football Team couldn’t figure out their offensive issues in a home game against Platteview on Oct. 1. For the second straight week, the Mustangs were held to seven points as they lost by a final of 34-7.

In the first quarter, the Trojans scored only one touchdown on a four-yard pass. They followed that up with a 46-yard touchdown run and a 55-yard touchdown pass to give themselves a 21-0 lead.

Right before halftime, the Mustangs were able to cut into their deficit with a 15-yard pass from Rylan Stover to Andrew Otto for a touchdown. The extra point kick by Conner Kreikemeier was also good making it 21-7 Platteview at the half.

There were no points scored in the third quarter with both defenses playing stout. Heading to the fourth quarter, Raymond Central knew they were going to have to keep it up on the defensive side of the ball, and also get the offense going.

Unfortunately, neither of those ended up happening for the Mustangs.

The Trojans were able to dial up some big plays in the final frame that put the game out of reach. Their first touchdown was a 44-yard completion for a score, and the second was an 80-yard completion that went for six.