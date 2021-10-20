Multi-car accident caused by possible drunk driver

ASHLAND – A two-car accident may have been caused by a drunk driver early Sunday morning on Interstate 80 near Ashland.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reported that on Oct. 17 at 01:21 a.m., Cass County 911 received several calls regarding a multi-car accident on I-80 westbound at mile marker 425 the Mahoney Exit.

Units from the Cass County Sheriff’s office, Ashland Fire and Rescue departments, along with Cass County Emergency Management Agency were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, first responders found a Ford Focus driven by Jared Holledieck of Papillion had been struck from behind by a 2020 Ford pick pulling a fifth wheel trailer by Galan Privitt of Texas. Upon further investigation, law enforcement officers found Holledieck appeared to be impaired and uncooperative with medics and law enforcement. Holledieck was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha where he continued to be uncooperative.

Vehicles were removed from the interstate and the lanes were clear by 3:30 a.m.

Further investigation is taking place, but there are pending charges of driving under the influence for Holledieck.

