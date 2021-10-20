 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcycle rider thrown from bike
0 comments
popular top story

Motorcycle rider thrown from bike

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Motorcycle accident

OUTCOME: A wrecked motorcycle is photographed after an accident near Eagle on Oct. 11 when Matthew of Kappel of Lincoln lost control and was thrown from the motocycle.

EAGLE – A Lincoln man was injured when he was thrown from his motorcycle near Eagle.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, Mathew Kappel of Lincoln was riding a blue 2009 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Highway 63 on Oct. 11 when he lost control. Kappel was thrown from the motorcycle. A call to 911 was made at approximately 2 p.m.

Eagle Fire and Rescue responded and transported Kappel to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln for his injuries.  The accident investigation is ongoing.

Reach The Waverly News staff at news@newswaverly.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tennis team competes twice
Waverly News

Tennis team competes twice

WAVERLY – The Waverly Tennis Team competed in two tournaments over the last week. The first one was their home invite on Sept. 23 and then the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics