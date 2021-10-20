Motorcycle rider thrown from bike

EAGLE – A Lincoln man was injured when he was thrown from his motorcycle near Eagle.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, Mathew Kappel of Lincoln was riding a blue 2009 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Highway 63 on Oct. 11 when he lost control. Kappel was thrown from the motorcycle. A call to 911 was made at approximately 2 p.m.

Eagle Fire and Rescue responded and transported Kappel to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln for his injuries. The accident investigation is ongoing.

