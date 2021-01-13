Middle school begins small engine class

Each engine cost about $250 with the tools coming in at about $400. The total cost so far has been around $3,000, but Riehle said the class does not have all the tools it will need yet. Riehle said the cost of equipment was covered by a Perkins Grant which is a federal grant the school received.

The students had originally signed up for a metals class for this semester, but when Riehle proposed the new class the students were asked if they would be interested. The response was confirmation enough.

“They all shot their arms up in the air,” Riehle said.

Riehle said the previous metals class did not offer a smooth transition from middle school trade-related classes to the high school’s classes. The metals class was often confused for a welding class, but it was a sheet metal class more focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning, Riehle said.

Riehle also teaches the class at Southeast Community College every fall. The difference between the SCC class and the WMS class is that the college class goes into more detail about the engines. Because the SCC class is three hours and twice a week, Riehle said there is more opportunity to go into considerable detail.

“That one is just a lot more extensive,” Riehle said.