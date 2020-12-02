Mayor-elect offers nominee for city council

WAVERLY – Mayor-elect Bill Gerdes announced Abbey Pascoe as his recommendation to complete his two-year term on the Waverly City Council during the public comments portion of the council meeting on Nov. 24.

Pascoe, who has lived in Waverly with her family for five years, is the president of Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund and currently works for Verizon as a public sector account manager. Through this position, Pascoe has worked the last 10 years with different types of administrations including city, county, education and non-profits on improving organization and effectiveness through technology.

If Pascoe were to be approved by the council in December, she hopes to bring a different perspective to the table as she is a woman on an all-male city council.

“I think it’s really important for complete representation,” Pascoe said. “And not just one side.”

After Gerdes was elected for mayor, he began advertising via social media for applications but Pascoe said she was already thinking about being on the council prior to the election, if Gerdes were to be elected.

Pascoe and her family match Waverly demographics, which help to maintain what residents want, need and expect, Gerdes said.