Mayor-elect offers nominee for city council

WAVERLY – Mayor-elect Bill Gerdes announced Abbey Pascoe as his recommendation to complete his two-year term on the Waverly City Council during the public comments portion of the council meeting on Nov. 24.
Pascoe, who has lived in Waverly with her family for five years, is the president of Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund and currently works for Verizon as a public sector account manager. Through this position, Pascoe has worked the last 10 years with different types of administrations including city, county, education and non-profits on improving organization and effectiveness through technology.
If Pascoe were to be approved by the council in December, she hopes to bring a different perspective to the table as she is a woman on an all-male city council.
“I think it’s really important for complete representation,” Pascoe said. “And not just one side.”
After Gerdes was elected for mayor, he began advertising via social media for applications but Pascoe said she was already thinking about being on the council prior to the election, if Gerdes were to be elected.
Pascoe and her family match Waverly demographics, which help to maintain what residents want, need and expect, Gerdes said.
“She brings energy and a willingness to get involved to make Waverly an even better place to live and grow,” Gerdes said.
While Pascoe refers to herself and her family as “Waverly transplants,” Pascoe said she is honored to be selected as Gerdes’ recommendation for his seat on the council and looks forward to making progress in the position, if the council were to select her.
“I love it here,” Pascoe said. “Anything that I can do to continue the betterment of the community, that’s what I want to do.”
The council also approved interim City Clerk Cheris Cadwell during the meeting. City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said Cadwell has good experience which has already aided the city.
“She’s walking in here not blind or anything,” Fisher said. “We can throw her right into the fire. She’s done well, things are going well.”
Cadwell will be considered interim city clerk until the Dec. 8 city council meeting, which is where she will be officially appointed as city clerk.
In other action, the council approved the consideration of transfer of funds of $600,000 from the sales tax to for the 2018 BAN for the East Trunk Sewer project as a part of the finishing touches of the refinancing project the city has been working to accomplish.
The council will meet on Dec. 8 at the VFW building in Waverly.
