Master Gardener volunteer program will go virtual

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension is accepting applications for its 2021 Master Gardner Volunteer training program. The 2021 training will take place virtually.

The Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program is a horticulture-related volunteer training program based in many counties and has been part of Nebraska Extension since 1976. Volunteers are trained by Nebraska Extension faculty and staff in horticulture, environmental, and landscape-system related topics. It was designed for individuals interested in learning more about gardening and landscape practices, or who have a passion for giving back to the community by sharing science-based horticulture information.

Working through their local Extension office, the trained volunteers use these unique skills, to participate in horticulture and landscape projects within their communities. More specifically, they provide education about sustainable horticultural practices while developing valuable partnerships within the community and leveraging the resources of Nebraska Extension and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.