Mandate lifted at Raymond Central elementary locations

However, the board came back nine days later to discuss the issue again, this time during the regular monthly meeting. Then, the board voted in favor of removing the mandate at the elementary sites located in Saunders County, where no mask mandate has been issued.

Over the last few months, members of the public have attended school board meetings to speak out or in favor of masks. Most of the speakers were opposed, according to the meeting minutes.

Gould said the board took care to listen to both sides because of the disunity mask mandates can create. She said the board struggled to make decisions that adhered to the DHM but also the wishes of the district patrons.

“It is certainly one of those issues that kind of divides a community,” she said.

The topic was emotional for patrons as well. Gould said the board listened to all sides as they made their decision.

“Our job is to educate our students and look at the health and welfare of everyone involved and keep them safe,” she said.

The main issue is the fact that RCPS is located in two different counties – Lancaster and Saunders. And Lancaster County has had stricter mandates throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.