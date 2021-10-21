Malcolm man pinned under his ATV at I-80 Speedway

GREENWOOD – A Malcolm man was pinned under an ATV at I-80 Speedway last week.

Members of the I-80 Speedway staff found Melvin Densberger, 59, of Malcolm, pinned under an ATV at approximately 6:21 a.m., Oct. 8 on the infield of the racetrack.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reported that Cass County Sheriff’s deputies, Greenwood Fire and Rescue, Cass County Emergency Management medics and Murdock Fire were dispatched to the single ATV accident on the infield of the racetrack.

Densberger told authorities that he was driving back to his trailer from another when he lost control of the ATV and it ended up on its side.

Due to possible pinning injuries, Lifenet was called, but was cancelled by rescue units on scene. Densberger was transported by Greenwood Fire and Rescue to a Lincoln hospital for further evaluation.

The investigation is complete.

Reach The Waverly News staff at news@newswaverly.com.