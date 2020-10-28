Local village board races see large number of candidates

An unprecedented number of candidates have filed for election to the villages that are located in The Waverly News coverage area. Staff Reporter Elsie Stormberg reached out to all of the candidates to give readers an idea of who they are, why they are running and the issues they feel are facing their communities.

There are contested races (more candidates than open seats) in Greenwood, Alvo, Eagle, Raymond, Valparaiso and Ceresco.

In Ceresco, there are seven candidates running for three open seats. A story about the village board race in Ceresco was published in the Oct. 15 issue of The News.

Five candidates are on the ballot for three seats on the Valparaiso village board. In Eagle, there are five people who have put their names on the ballot for the three board of trustees seats that are vacant. Voters will choose from four candidates as they select a new village board member in Raymond, where three seats are up for grabs. In Greenwood, four candidates are vying for three seats.

The candidates were contacted by Stormberg and presented the same questions. Three candidates declined to submit answers. They are listed in alphabetical order by village.