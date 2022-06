WAVERLY – The family of John and Eileen Lindahl of Waverly is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Wayne, Nebraska on June 16, 1972.

Their family includes sons, John Allen Lindahl and wife, Arti of Folsom, California, and David Lindahl of Lincoln.

Eileen’s hometown was Ceresco and John’s was in Neligh. They met at Wayne State College.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to 14320 Eastbourne, Waverly, NE 68462.