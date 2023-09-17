Lancaster County is now accepting grant applications in partnership with the City of Lincoln through the Human Service Joint Budget Committee. The minimum grant request is $5,000 and the maximum amount is $100,000.

Government is one of the key players in the important provision of human services for Lincoln and Lancaster County. Often, the nonprofit sector can provide those services at less cost and with greater expertise. The City of Lincoln and Lancaster County formed the Joint Budget Committee (JBC) which oversees the distribution of City and County dollars for this purpose. These funds augment City/County services and assist in securing a safety net for residents in need. Funding priorities during this application cycle are: