Library unveils virtual garden tour

WAVERLY – Before Christmas each year, the Waverly Community Library hosts its Holiday Tour of Homes, a fundraising event that since its inception a decade ago has raised over $25,000. A handful of Waverly homeowners deck their halls in elaborate Christmas decor, and the library sells tickets for people to see what’s inside.
But the annual tradition was shelved last year amid the pandemic. In lieu of a physical tour, Bellinger put together a slideshow video with photos of homes that the holiday tour had visited in previous years. She hoped 2021 would be the year the library could visit houses in person again.
“When we met this past summer, we were planning on doing another Holiday Tour of Homes, because we thought COVID was on the downhill slide,” Bellinger said. “But we were asking people (if they wanted to be hosts), and they would say ‘I just don’t feel comfortable having anybody walk through my home yet,’ which is certainly understandable.”
The library needed a way to recoup some of the funds lost in the holiday tour’s absence. She said a tour of gardens around Waverly was floated as an outdoor alternative. She liked the idea, but she couldn’t think of enough gardens in town that would warrant in-person visits. Another slideshow video with donation links would do.
“So we decided, ‘let’s just take pictures and do people’s yards,’” she said.
She made Facebook posts in the summer asking for photo submissions, but she compiled most of her garden pictures by biking around town, getting off to snap a photo when a nicely trimmed set of hedges or some blossoming flora caught her eye.
“Every day, I‘d ride a different area of town and stop and take pictures,” she said. “So, it was kind of a timely process, but, you know, it was good exercise.”
The resulting video is a little over 15 minutes of photos of Waverly home landscaping, featuring hydrangeas, daylilies, pink winged loosestrife, sunflowers, wild grasses and petunias. The video charts the course of the second half of 2021, with full-bloom flowers on display in the summer, and bright orange and red foliage in the fall. It ends with video of a Fourth of July fireworks show.
If she had to do it again, Bellinger said she would have started collecting photos in January to capture the changing of the seasons throughout the year, but she felt the video was a nice way to showcase Waverly’s horticultural beauty as a substitute to the Holiday Tour of Homes. And some of the houses included in the holiday tour might be recognizable from the Garden Tour of Homes, she said.
“You know, it’s funny because the people that had their houses on the Holiday Tour of Homes also probably had the best looking yards,” she said.
But the Garden Tour of Homes is likely a one-off project, Bellinger said. COVID permitting, the plan will be to again host the holiday tour next year, as its ticket sales generate a significant portion of the library’s yearly funds. Bellinger said she can tell the community has felt the holiday tour’s absence, and she hopes the garden tour video can serve as a reminder to continue to support the library.
“We want to keep people still in the mode that there’s going to be a Holiday Tour of Homes, so people won’t forget that there’s something coming,” she said. “We do plan to do it again, and I know people have missed it.”
The Garden Tour of Homes video can be viewed on the Waverly Community Library’s YouTube channel, and donations to the library can be sent in by mail or through the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.