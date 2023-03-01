LINCOLN – The Nebraska Library Commission recently awarded Library Improvement Grants for 2023 totaling $60,000 to 25 Nebraska public libraries, including three local libraries.

The libraries receiving grants include Valparaiso Public Library.

These competitive grants were funded with federal Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) monies from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). These Library Improvement Grants help to facilitate growth and development of library programs and services by supplementing local funding with federal funds designated for these purposes.

In order to be funded, projects had to meet one or more of the following LSTA Purposes listed in the Commission’s long-range plan:

- Facilitate access to resources for the purpose of cultivating an educated and informed citizenry;

- Encourage resource sharing among . . . libraries for the purpose of achieving economical and efficient delivery of library services to the public;

- Promote literacy, education, and lifelong learning and to enhance and expand the services and resources provided by libraries, including those services and resources relating to workforce development, 21st century skills, and digital literacy skills;

- Ensure the preservation of knowledge and library collections in all formats and to enable libraries to serve their communities during disasters;

- Promote library services that provide users with access to information through national, state, local, regional, and international collaborations and networks.

Local libraries also had to provide at least a 25% match in order to receive the funds.

The projects and services planned include: Touch screen kiosks, a microfilm and newspaper digitization project, indoor and outdoor furniture/shelving/cabinets, laptops/tablets/PC computers, outdoor book returns, a hydroponics tower, wireless printing/copying systems, certified career coaching classes, story time materials, a Virtual Reality headset, telescopes and an Owl 3 Conference Camera.