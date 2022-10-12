Letter to the Editor

Editor,

We are writing today to show our support for Patty Pansing Brooks who is running for Congress.

As a Nebraska legislator she has a proven track record of being bipartisan.

She will fight for the right of all Americans to make their own health care decisions without Government interference.

She believes no matter where we’re from, the color of our skin, whom we love or how we choose to shape our lives, we are stronger when we welcome everyone to the table.

In November 2022 we will be casting our vote for Patty and encourage you to do the same.

Jean and Lonn Atwood,

Norfolk

Hello voters,

I’m Albert Maxey Sr., and I’m proud to support Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress in Nebraska’s First District.

As a retired Lincoln Police officer and LPS Security specialist and teacher, I’m honored to be a member of her advisory committees on public safety and African American community matters.

I knew Patty’s mother, Lu Pansing, and I’ve known and respected Patty for years. Patty will fight for every American, no matter what political party they belong to, what racial or ethnic background they are from, their economic status, or who they love.

She is a leader. She’ll work for Nebraska families, and she is the only candidate in this race who will fight for the right of all Americans to make their own health care decisions without government interference and for their doctors to provide that health care without fear of reprisal.

Please join me and vote for Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress on Nov. 8.

Albert Maxey Sr.,

Lincoln

Dear residents of Lancaster County,

We are 49 current and former deputy county attorneys and we do not write on behalf of partisan politics. We write to implore voters to recognize the importance of having an experienced county attorney.

A county attorney is required to master several areas of law. He or she must defend the taxpayer in civil lawsuits, rescue children from abusive homes, assist single parents with child support, and –most importantly – protect the community by prosecuting dangerous criminals. This requires the county attorney to be personally active in the courtroom and have real experience practicing law.

As the current elected county attorney, former chief deputy, and former deputy, Pat Condon has served Lancaster County citizens from inside the courtroom for over 30 years. Throughout his career, Pat has personally prosecuted the most dangerous criminals to protect our community.

While elections are often divided on party lines, the county attorney must be decided on qualifications alone. No one chooses a doctor, financial advisor, or attorney based upon that professional’s political party. Actual qualifications matter when making the important decisions.

Two distinct choices are presented. We encourage voters to evaluate which candidate’s qualifications are worthy of support. The legal community and law enforcement have shown their support for Pat because they know experience matters.

In November, voters must decide whether they want an actual practicing attorney with over three decades of experience as Lancaster County’s chief legal advisor, or a term-limited politician with no courtroom experience.

Sincerely,

Greg Ariza, Barbara Armstead, Brittany Behrens, Candace Berens, Jenna Berg, Ashley Bohnet, Carolyn Bosn, Ryan Brown, Charlie Byrd, Jason Cooper, Sam Cooper, Doug Cyr, Ryan Decker, Kerry Eagan, Tom Fox, Tom Gage, Amy Goodro, Kayla Hathcote, Amy Jacobsen, David Johnson, Joe Kelly, Dani Kerr, Maureen Lamski, Maureen Larsen, Jeremy Lavene, Jeff Mathers, Sarah McGowan Emery, Matt Mellor, Haley Messerschmidt, Eric Miller, Tyson Moodie, James Morris, Julie Mruz, Jessica Murphy, Mary Norrie, Bruce Prenda, Erica Pruess, Chris Reid, Jim Rock,Amber Schlote, Steve Schmidt, Morgan Smith, Eric Synowicki, Jordan Talsma, Mike Thew, Chris Turner, John Ward, Shelby Yost, Dan Zieg, current and former deputy county attorneys

Editor,

I live in Congressional District 1 and I am voting for Patty Pansing Brooks. She is someone I trust to make decisions that will benefit her constituents rather the many who make decisions that further their self interests.

Patty has shown her ability to work with people in both political parties when she served in the nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature and I believe she can do the same in Washington. As a state senator Patty gets bills passed that will make positive changes for all. She fought for property tax relief, increased penalties on sex traffickers and the elimination taxes on Social Security and veterans’ benefits.

Patty will fight for the rights of all Americans to get the health care they need and for their doctors to provide that care without fear of reprisal.

Her opponent has taken extremist positions and in the brief time he has been in Washington has voted against the best interests of CD1 constituents. Patty is the only candidate in this race who will vote in our best interests. She is not going to use her office to cater to other politicians who use divisive tactics and rhetoric to promote their own self interests.

J.H. Eaton,

Papillion

Editor,

Helen Raikes must be elected to the State Board of Education! The Nebraska Commissioner of Education is selected by the board. With the resignation of the current commissioner, Matt Blomstedt, the stakes involved in this upcoming election have been raised significantly.

Raikes’ expertise has impacted her vision for accessible early childhood education, strong public schools, and commitment to the core tenets of a quality education. The race for State Board of Education should be about the future of education for our children, not politics!

Carol McClain,

Lincoln

Editor,

Students – please continue to ask your questions about slavery, poverty, religious freedom, and why is the U. S. Supreme Court politicizing its decisions.

Asking the hard question is the foundation of public education in this country. Students must be allowed to ask these questions and to make up their own minds based on facts and not on the whims of those who want to stifle all forms of discussion and debate.

Critical thinking must be nurtured and encouraged in our public schools. Now is not the time to censor this activity. Students do have the right to ask any question regardless of topic. There are those who want to limit access to the content of these questions by selecting only those topics that present a one-sided and biased outcome.

It is time to stand up to those candidates who wish to dismantle the ‘public’ in public education. It is time to defend the rights of all students to ask any all questions. It is imperative that our local communities reject those candidates who want to impose their own personal and religious beliefs on our students.

As a long-time educator and advocate for educational professionals, I support the best candidate to protect the right to ask all questions is Helen Raikes, an independent candidate from Ashland, for the Nebraska State Board of Education District 5 race.

J.M.Rea,

Lincoln