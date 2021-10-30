Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office joins the National ABLE Project

Chair of the ABLE Project Board of Advisors and Sheppard Mullin partner Jonathan Aronie added: “Intervening in another’s action is harder than it looks after the fact, but it’s a skill we all can learn. And, frankly, it’s a skill we all need – police and non-police. ABLE teaches that skill.”

The ABLE Project is guided by a Board of Advisors comprised of civil rights, social justice, and law enforcement leaders, including Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department; Commissioner Danielle Outlaw of the Philadelphia Police Department; Dr. Ervin Staub, professor emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the founder of the Psychology of Peace and Justice Program; and an impressive collection of other police leaders, rank and file officers, and social justice leaders.

ABLE Project Train-The-Trainer events take place every month. Over the last month, LSO instructors were certified as ABLE trainers; and over the coming months, all of the office’s deputies will receive eight hours of evidence-based active bystandership education designed not only to prevent harm, but to change the culture of policing. Please follow our progress in this critical area at www.facebook.com/LSOnebraska.