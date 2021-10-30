Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office joins the National ABLE Project

LINCOLN – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LSO) has been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project, Georgetown University Law Center’s national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm.
By demonstrating a firm commitment to transformational reform with support from local community groups and elected leaders, LSO joins a select group of more than 180 other law enforcement agencies and statewide and regional training academies from across the country and in Canada.
Backed by prominent civil rights and law enforcement leaders, the evidence-based, field-tested ABLE Project was developed by Georgetown Law’s Innovative Policing Program in collaboration with global law firm Sheppard Mullin LLP to provide practical active bystandership strategies and tactics to law enforcement officers to prevent misconduct, reduce mistakes, and promote health and wellness.
ABLE gives officers the tools they need to overcome the innate and powerful inhibitors all individuals face when called upon to intervene in actions taken by their peers.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said seeking inclusion to join the ABLE Project reflected important priorities for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
“When Chief Deputy Ben Houchin presented the concept to me and the command staff, after learning about the program at a leadership training session, we agreed the ABLE Project would provide strategies for our deputies that would help reduce mistakes, prevent misconduct and promote officer wellness,” said Sheriff Wagner.
Those backing LSO’s application to join the program included the Asian Community and Cultural Center (Sheila Dorsey Vinton, Director), The Lighthouse (Bill Michener, Director), and the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, who wrote letters of support.
“The Lancaster County Board is fully supportive of the Sheriff’s Office participating in this program and believe that this will help the department continue to work towards fulfilling its mission of ‘Providing exceptional law enforcement services that reduce crime, enhance public safety, and build public trust’.” wrote Rick Vest, Lancaster County Board Chairperson.
Professor Christy Lopez, co-director of Georgetown Law’s Innovative Policing Program, which runs ABLE, explained: “The ABLE Project seeks to ensure every police officer in the United States has the opportunity to receive meaningful, effective active bystandership training, and to help agencies transform their approach to policing by building a culture that supports and sustains successful peer intervention to prevent harm.”
Chair of the ABLE Project Board of Advisors and Sheppard Mullin partner Jonathan Aronie added: “Intervening in another’s action is harder than it looks after the fact, but it’s a skill we all can learn. And, frankly, it’s a skill we all need – police and non-police. ABLE teaches that skill.”
The ABLE Project is guided by a Board of Advisors comprised of civil rights, social justice, and law enforcement leaders, including Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department; Commissioner Danielle Outlaw of the Philadelphia Police Department; Dr. Ervin Staub, professor emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the founder of the Psychology of Peace and Justice Program; and an impressive collection of other police leaders, rank and file officers, and social justice leaders.
ABLE Project Train-The-Trainer events take place every month. Over the last month, LSO instructors were certified as ABLE trainers; and over the coming months, all of the office’s deputies will receive eight hours of evidence-based active bystandership education designed not only to prevent harm, but to change the culture of policing. Please follow our progress in this critical area at www.facebook.com/LSOnebraska.